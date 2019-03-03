Wendy Katz awarded at annual Goldie's Legacy Brunch

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School celebrated Wendy Katz, a local educator in Sarasota County.

Each year, Goldie's Legacy Brunch honors local champions for their dedication to children's education. This year's proceeds will go to fund the Wendy J. Katz Scholarship Award, which will go to non-traditional learning students, displaying qualities of tenacity and work ethic after overcoming obstacles.

The morning started with mimosas and mingling before the program. During the buffet brunch, guests were encouraged to write messages to Katz with the cards at the tables.