Co-Chairman and Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Daniel Ceaser, Honoree Wendy Katz and Co-Chairman Michael Katz

Wendy Katz awarded at annual Goldie's Legacy Brunch

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Co-Chairs Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Daniel Ceaser, Wilma Hamilton Delp, Stephanie Katz Lirio and Michael Katz

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Reva Levy and Linda Nook

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The tables were decorated in black and red.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Co-Chairmen Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Daniel Ceaser and Michael Katz, Honoree Wendy Katz, Rachel Saltzberg and Mitch Blumenthal

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Co-Chairman and Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Daniel Ceaser with Rabbi Michael Werbow

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Belle Probst, Donna Lerner, Ileen Isaac and Sue Rosin

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Matt Katz with Janis and Ron Collier

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

The tables were decorated with orchids and apples.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Guests were encouraged to write notes to Wendy Katz with the cards on the tables.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Jason Katz and Linda Wenmark

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

This is the third year of Goldie's Legacy Brunch.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Rosann and Ian Black and Richard Hershorin

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Allison Foster, Becky Drum, Jennifer Dolciotto and Amy Archer

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Montana Taplinger and Kyla Weiner

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Ted Probst and Rita Mazer

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Brunch was served buffet style.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Michael's On East served fresh made-to-order omelets.

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Beth Duda and Holly Cheshoff

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Co-Chairman and Hershorin Schiff Community Day School Head of School Daniel Ceaser, Brianne Reck, Honoreee Wendy Katz and Pat Wilson

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019 |

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School celebrated March 3 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Hershorin Schiff  Community Day School celebrated Wendy Katz, a local educator in Sarasota County. 

Each year, Goldie's Legacy Brunch honors local champions for their dedication to children's education. This year's proceeds will go to fund the Wendy J. Katz Scholarship Award, which will go to non-traditional learning students, displaying qualities of tenacity and work ethic after overcoming obstacles. 

The morning started with mimosas and mingling before the program. During the buffet brunch, guests were encouraged to write messages to Katz with the cards at the tables. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

