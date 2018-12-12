 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Janet Huelster and Ruth Baker

Co-Producers dine on the Sarasota Opera House stage

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Janet Huelster and Ruth Baker

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Richard Russell and Rose Marie Proietti

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Executive Director Richard Russell and Rose Marie Proietti

Buy this Photo
Syble and Peter DiGirolamo

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Syble and Peter DiGirolamo

Buy this Photo
Guests dined on the stage at the Sarasota Opera House.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Guests dined on the stage at the Sarasota Opera House.

Buy this Photo
The dinner was hosted for the opera's Co-Producers.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

The dinner was hosted for the opera's Co-Producers.

Buy this Photo
The decor was inspired by nature.

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

The decor was inspired by nature.

Buy this Photo
Margarete and Russell Wiltshire

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Margarete and Russell Wiltshire

Buy this Photo
Shelley Walters Walker and Steve Krause

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Shelley Walters Walker and Steve Krause

Buy this Photo
Helen Panoyan with Louis and Rosanne Martorella

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Helen Panoyan with Louis and Rosanne Martorella

Buy this Photo
Joe Stephan and Stephanie Sundine

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Joe Stephan and Stephanie Sundine

Buy this Photo
Carol English with David and Jacqueline Morton

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Carol English with David and Jacqueline Morton

Buy this Photo
Helen Panoyan, Barbara and Tony Franke and Stacy Ridenour

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Helen Panoyan, Barbara and Tony Franke and Stacy Ridenour

Buy this Photo
Frank and Joanne Hummert with Susan Straus

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Frank and Joanne Hummert with Susan Straus

Buy this Photo
Executive Director Richard Russell, Joan Mathews and Beatrice Schafer

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Executive Director Richard Russell, Joan Mathews and Beatrice Schafer

Buy this Photo
Nela and Dr. Octavio Choy

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Nela and Dr. Octavio Choy

Buy this Photo
Bill and Rebecca Tompkins

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Bill and Rebecca Tompkins

Buy this Photo
Dan Vigne, Les Aberson and Paul Hudson

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Dan Vigne, Les Aberson and Paul Hudson

Buy this Photo
Dorothea Sandland, Wendy Manto, Ernie Kretzmer, Mark Manto and Esther Rose

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Dorothea Sandland, Wendy Manto, Ernie Kretzmer, Mark Manto and Esther Rose

Buy this Photo
Cindy and Ed Bavaria

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Cindy and Ed Bavaria

Buy this Photo
Molly Schechter and Herald Ronson

Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 |

Molly Schechter and Herald Ronson

Buy this Photo
Share
The Sarasota Opera held its Co-Producer Dinner Dec. 11 at the Sarasota Opera House.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Sarasota Opera's Co-Producers gathered Dec. 11 at the Sarasota Opera House. 

The Co-Producer's Dinner was hosted to thank its top donors with a dinner and performance on the stage. 

After the cocktail hour in the lobby, guests made their way to their seats on the stage for the welcome by Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell.

After the welcome, baritone Sean Anderson, soprano Hanna Brammer, tenor Ben Gulley and pianist John Spencer put on a show before the dinner. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement