Co-Producers dine on the Sarasota Opera House stage

The Sarasota Opera's Co-Producers gathered Dec. 11 at the Sarasota Opera House.

The Co-Producer's Dinner was hosted to thank its top donors with a dinner and performance on the stage.

After the cocktail hour in the lobby, guests made their way to their seats on the stage for the welcome by Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi and Executive Director Richard Russell.

After the welcome, baritone Sean Anderson, soprano Hanna Brammer, tenor Ben Gulley and pianist John Spencer put on a show before the dinner.