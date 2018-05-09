Circus Arts Conservatory unveils renovated Sailor Circus Arena

Supporters of The Circus Arts Conservatory and specifically Sailor Circus got a first look at the new renovations underway at the Sailor Circus Arena.

The Sailor Circus Arena groundbreaking ceremony was hosted May 9 at the 2075 Bahia Vista St. location.

With the new updates, the arena will be open for health and fitness activities for seniors, children and teens, and those who face cognitive and developmental challenges. They also hope to host schools, businesses and organizations for year-round events.

A little more than $3 million has been raised so far for the $4 million project. CAC has a thermometer displayed on Bahia Vista Street to track the progress until the goal is reached.