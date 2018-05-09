 Skip to main content
Sailor Circus performers put on a show during social hour.

Circus Arts Conservatory unveils renovated Sailor Circus Arena

Wednesday, May. 9, 2018

Sailor Circus performers put on a show during social hour.

Marcia Jean Taub, Emma Clarke and Jennifer Gemmeke

Todd Bowden, Karen Bell and Jim Shirley

Veronica Brady and Peter Hayes

Donna Koffman and Tomeika Koski

Debbie Shoss and Cheryl Reina

Jennifer Mitchell and Julie Harris

Hardhats from construction partner Tandem Construction were given to guests.

Gold shovels were used in the groundbreaking.

Founder and Vice President Dolly Jacobs gives a speech about the impact Sailor Circus has on the community.

Founder and CEO Pedro Reis addresses the audience.

Executive Vice President Jennifer Mitchell thanks the audience and those involved.

Board Chairman Jack Brown addresses the audience.

Zoltan Karpathy unveils the thermometer.

The thermometer is used to track the $4 million goal.

Zoltan Karpathy gives a speech.

Everyone in attendance poses for a photo.

The Circus Arts Conservatory broke ground on the Sailor Circus Arena May 9.

Those involved with the renovation project pose for a photo with the golden shovels.

Dirt flies for the groundbreaking ceremony at Sailor Circus Arena.

Marcia Jean Taub, Jennifer Mitchell and Dolly Jacobs

Dolly Jacobs, Pedro Reis and Jennifer Mitchell

The $4 million campaign hopes to be complete by June.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Supporters of The Circus Arts Conservatory and specifically Sailor Circus got a first look at the new renovations underway at the Sailor Circus Arena.

The Sailor Circus Arena groundbreaking ceremony was hosted May 9 at the 2075 Bahia Vista St. location.

With the new updates, the arena will be open for health and fitness activities for seniors, children and teens, and those who face cognitive and developmental challenges. They also hope to host schools, businesses and organizations for year-round events.

A little more than $3 million has been raised so far for the $4 million project. CAC has a thermometer displayed on Bahia Vista Street to track the progress until the goal is reached. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

