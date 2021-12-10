 Skip to main content
Janice Cook and Mary Jo Stauffer

Christmas cheer grows at Longboat Key Garden Club holiday party

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

Neil Avison, Gary Ulrich and Joseph Reiser

Janice Reiser, Janice Menker and Diane Blake

Teena Kantor and Kip O'Neill

Tom Haycock, Rebecca Haycock and Susan Loprete

Patty Cooper, Linda Ulrich and Ronnie Tobin

JoAnn Schwencke, Lonna Smith and Pam Scott

Akiem Esdaile played jazz guitar as the sun set.

Pat Mock and Irina LaRose

Linda Gidel, Bob Gidel, Susan Phillips and Jim Brown

The napkins were folded into Christmas trees.

Bill Bishop and Gary Scott

Tim Hellige, Deborah Duffey and Barbara DeHart

Cyndi Seamon and Lyn Haycock

Attendees came to the Beach House Restaurant for snacks, drinks and a sunset over the Gulf.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Longboat Key Garden Club celebrated the holidays in a way only Floridians could — on the beach, watching the sunset and sweating a little bit. The club hosted its annual get-together on Dec. 8 at the Beach House Restaurant. 

The tradition took a break in 2020, but was back with a bang this year. More than 50 club members came out to celebrate the end of the year, the holiday season and the view they had. Soon after arriving, the sun began to set over the Gulf of Mexico, played off by the smooth strumming of jazz guitar Akiem Esdaile. Club president Susan Phillips said she tries to book Esdaile to play every Garden Club event that he possibly can. 

Attendees got their drinks with drink tickets in the form of leis and got their dinner from under a tent. As the night wore on, more and more people took to tables to chat with friends. 

