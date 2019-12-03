 Skip to main content
Roger and advisory board chairwoman Alisa Pettingell with Executive Director Doug Staley

Child Protection Center highlights fundraising captains

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 |

Roger and advisory board chairwoman Alisa Pettingell with Executive Director Doug Staley

Each captain received a special 40th anniversary gift.

More than 30 captains received awards.

Richard, Tammy and Sarah Karp

Hermione Gilpin, Wendy Deming and Donna Koffman

Karen and Mike Valentino with Suzanne Takerian

Charlotte Stewart, Tina Granthon and Juli Lindell

Sheila Miller, Mary Carol Sullivan and Judy Braham

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva, Roberto Villanueva and Lou Ann Linn

Vincanna Godet and Graci McGillicuddy

David and Brooke Robertson with Joe Masonis and Celia Marchese

Danielle Hughes, Executive Director Douglas Staley and Heather Gardner

Brian Mariash, Suzanne Rutsky and Ian Howard

Cracker the service dog, Samantha Fox and Daisy the service dog

Emily Walsh and Dan Starostecki

Ella Lewis, Murray Devine and Melissa Hembree

Rachel Duke, Evan Duke, Tim Hedley, Pam Duke and Selyn Benge

Philip Tavill and Linda Watterworth

Charisa, Keith and Amanda Jans

Charlie and Teresa Cannon

Luis Miranda and Tim Tudor

Luan, Hal and Tim Hedley

Brenda Maraman and Clare Murphy

The organization's many captain's were honored at a Dec. 3 celebration.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

More than 30 Child Protection Center captains and co-captains were celebrated at the organization's initiative celebration Dec. 3. 

CPC staff recognized the captains — each of whom have been tasked with raising $10,000 — with an evening party at the center that had 175 guests meeting for drinks, food, and cheer.  Each captain was presented with a special 40th anniversary wine glasses later on in the night. The fundraising initiative will continue into next year.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

