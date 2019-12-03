Child Protection Center highlights fundraising captains

More than 30 Child Protection Center captains and co-captains were celebrated at the organization's initiative celebration Dec. 3.

CPC staff recognized the captains — each of whom have been tasked with raising $10,000 — with an evening party at the center that had 175 guests meeting for drinks, food, and cheer. Each captain was presented with a special 40th anniversary wine glasses later on in the night. The fundraising initiative will continue into next year.