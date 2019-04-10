Child Protection Center hosts night in the gardens

"Transformation" was the word of the night – and that's exactly what Child Protection Center did.

The ballroom of Michael's On East was decorated to emulate a garden, filled with string lights and stars above, lanterns and trees on the walls and succulents centering each of the tables. But more than that, it was a night to celebrate and create awareness to the transformation the children go through from the time they walk through the doors of CPC to starting a new life. In the last year, CPC served 84,000 individuals.

The evening began with a cocktail hour in the atrium, before being seated in the ballroom. As the name of the event suggests, blue attire and butterfly accessories were popular amongst guests.

After a dinner and dessert, Karen Valentino and Freya Robbins both shared personal stories of finding light in the darkness of child abuse. With tears in guests' eyes, Robbins asked everyone to stand for a powerful moment.

The Jump Dance Company then performed a dance routine with flashlights in their hands.

Following, Michael Klauber actioned off five items, including a painting by Co-Chairwoman Clara Reynardus de Villanueva called "Transformation."

As they left, guests dropped a marble into the mini Pillar of Hope, which represents a child who has come through the center.