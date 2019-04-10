 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Kim O'Connor, Tina Granthon and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Child Protection Center hosts night in the gardens

Executive Director Doug Staley and Sheila Miller

Executive Director Doug Staley and Sheila Miller

Co-Chairwoman Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and her painting, "Transformation."

Co-Chairwoman Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and her painting, "Transformation."

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva donated her painting, "Transformation" to the live auction.

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva donated her painting, "Transformation" to the live auction.

Nancy Houge and Kim Chavers Mock

Nancy Houge and Kim Chavers Mock

The ballroom was decorated to mimic an outdoor venue.

The ballroom was decorated to mimic an outdoor venue.

Succulents centered the tables.

Succulents centered the tables.

The dessert was a blue velvet cake martini.

The dessert was a blue velvet cake martini.

Lanterns decorated the room.

Lanterns decorated the room.

Next year, CPC will celebrate 40 years.

Next year, CPC will celebrate 40 years.

Sonya Klima and Sneha Pallegar

Sonya Klima and Sneha Pallegar

Jerry Feinstein, Pamela Hughes, Wendy Feinstein, Ian and Melissa Howard and Brian Mariash

Jerry Feinstein, Pamela Hughes, Wendy Feinstein, Ian and Melissa Howard and Brian Mariash

Michelle McSwain and Mya Widmyer

Michelle McSwain and Mya Widmyer

Elisabeth Waters with Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Elisabeth Waters with Marko Radisic and Ashley Kozel

Jim Lindell and Jeremy Shelby

Jim Lindell and Jeremy Shelby

Music was present throughout the cocktail hour.

Music was present throughout the cocktail hour.

Terri and Michael Klauber with Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez

Terri and Michael Klauber with Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez

Brian Ellerson and Shari Phillips

Brian Ellerson and Shari Phillips

Cherie Gorenstein and Sherry Chapman

Cherie Gorenstein and Sherry Chapman

Co-Chairwomen Kim O'Connor, Tina Granthon and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva welcome guests and thank the sponsors.

Co-Chairwomen Kim O'Connor, Tina Granthon and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva welcome guests and thank the sponsors.

Roberto Villanueva wore a butterfly pin on his back.

Roberto Villanueva wore a butterfly pin on his back.

Karen Valentino shares her story.

Karen Valentino shares her story.

Freya Robbins gave the mission moment portion of the evening.

Freya Robbins gave the mission moment portion of the evening.

Jump Dance Company performs.

Jump Dance Company performs.

Jump Dance Company performs.

Jump Dance Company performs.

Blue Ties & Butterflies was hosted April 10 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

"Transformation" was the word of the night – and that's exactly what Child Protection Center did. 

The ballroom of Michael's On East was decorated to emulate a garden, filled with string lights and stars above, lanterns and trees on the walls and succulents centering each of the tables. But more than that, it was a night to celebrate and create awareness to the transformation the children go through from the time they walk through the doors of CPC to starting a new life. In the last year, CPC served 84,000 individuals. 

The evening began with a cocktail hour in the atrium, before being seated in the ballroom. As the name of the event suggests, blue attire and butterfly accessories were popular amongst guests. 

After a dinner and dessert, Karen Valentino and Freya Robbins both shared personal stories of finding light in the darkness of child abuse. With tears in guests' eyes, Robbins asked everyone to stand for a powerful moment. 

The Jump Dance Company then performed a dance routine with flashlights in their hands. 

Following, Michael Klauber actioned off five items, including a painting by Co-Chairwoman Clara Reynardus de Villanueva called "Transformation."

As they left, guests dropped a marble into the mini Pillar of Hope, which represents a child who has come through the center. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

