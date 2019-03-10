 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Jo and Stan Rutstein

Cause 4 Hope shines light on Parkinson's

Co-Chairs Jo and Stan Rutstein

Ronald and Joy Beck, Erica Didiego and Joey Destefano

Ronald and Joy Beck, Erica Didiego and Joey Destefano

Co-Chairwoman Jo Rustein and CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington

Co-Chairwoman Jo Rustein and CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington

Candles decorated the ballroom.

Candles decorated the ballroom.

The evening was hosted at Michael's On East.

The evening was hosted at Michael's On East.

The decor was elegant, with light blue and crystals.

The decor was elegant, with light blue and crystals.

Small orchids decorated the table tops.

Small orchids decorated the table tops.

Kathy and Chuck Collums

Kathy and Chuck Collums

Shirley Ann and Dick Turner

Shirley Ann and Dick Turner

Aaron Diller and Maria Decarlo

Aaron Diller and Maria Decarlo

Bob and Pat Baer

Bob and Pat Baer

Carisa Campanella and Beth Shimlock

Carisa Campanella and Beth Shimlock

Glenda Miller with Gene and Julia Fogarty

Glenda Miller with Gene and Julia Fogarty

Nancy Gross and Gigi Huberman

Nancy Gross and Gigi Huberman

Guests could purchase bracelets as part of the chance raffle.

Guests could purchase bracelets as part of the chance raffle.

Claudia Baeza and Danielle Jun

Claudia Baeza and Danielle Jun

Dick and JJ Williams

Dick and JJ Williams

Julia Fogarty, Jennie Slater, Bobbi Law, Grace Rickert, Dorene Seider, Trudy Moon and Micheline Silverman

Julia Fogarty, Jennie Slater, Bobbi Law, Grace Rickert, Dorene Seider, Trudy Moon and Micheline Silverman

Jospeh Gianguzzo and Brian Lipton

Jospeh Gianguzzo and Brian Lipton

Jennifer and Matthew Archangeli

Jennifer and Matthew Archangeli

Emer and Marilyn Schaefer

Emer and Marilyn Schaefer

Alison Thurau, Kathy Gilkey, Gana Gilkey and Angela and Jody Abrams

Alison Thurau, Kathy Gilkey, Gana Gilkey and Angela and Jody Abrams

Co-Chairs Stan and Jo Rutstein will be returning as co-chairs again next year.

Co-Chairs Stan and Jo Rutstein will be returning as co-chairs again next year.

Emily Walsh models the pearls in the live auction.

Emily Walsh models the pearls in the live auction.

Gerri Aaron's daughter tells about her mother's commitment to NCF.

Gerri Aaron's daughter tells about her mother's commitment to NCF.

Guests danced the night away to end the evening.

Guests danced the night away to end the evening.

Jonathan Cortez sings for the crowd.

Jonathan Cortez sings for the crowd.

The annual Neuro Challenge Foundation gala was hosted March 9 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's annual gala, Cause 4 Hope did just that – inspired hope. 

The elegant evening began with a cocktail hour in the atrium. Shortly after the start, a bus pulled up with 24 people from Manatee county. The group took up three tables in the ballroom. 

The salad course was served as guests took their seats for the evening. Chairman of the Board Ronald Beck took the stage first to welcome guests and give thanks to sponsors. Then, Co-Chairs Stan and Jo Rutstein graced the stage to tell the story of how the late Gerri Aaron asked them to be this year's co-chairs. In their words, "You didn't say no when Gerri asked you to do something." Aaron was a longtime supporter of NCF after her husband passed of Parkinson's. 

As guests finished their salad course, the live auction kicked off the giving portion of the gala. The first item, a strand of pearls, was modeled by last year's co-chairwoman Emily Walsh. 

After the live auction, dinner was served. CEO Robyn Faucy Washington was next to the stage. She gave a heartfelt story about Aaron, as well as educate attendees on Parkinson's disease and the work NCF does for both those with the disease and the caregivers. NCF's services are free of charge, and the organization served 2,700 people last year. 

The video shown next left little to no viewers without a tear or two in their eyes. Local community members with Parkinson's and their caregivers and family members were interviewed for the video, many of whom were in attendance at the gala. The video shed light on the way of life for everyone effected by the disease. 

A successful paddle raise followed, moving the total funds raised that night over $300,000. 

Jonathan Cortez ended the night with his music as couples crowded the dance floor to move along to his songs. 

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

