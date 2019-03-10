Cause 4 Hope shines light on Parkinson's

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's annual gala, Cause 4 Hope did just that – inspired hope.

The elegant evening began with a cocktail hour in the atrium. Shortly after the start, a bus pulled up with 24 people from Manatee county. The group took up three tables in the ballroom.

The salad course was served as guests took their seats for the evening. Chairman of the Board Ronald Beck took the stage first to welcome guests and give thanks to sponsors. Then, Co-Chairs Stan and Jo Rutstein graced the stage to tell the story of how the late Gerri Aaron asked them to be this year's co-chairs. In their words, "You didn't say no when Gerri asked you to do something." Aaron was a longtime supporter of NCF after her husband passed of Parkinson's.

As guests finished their salad course, the live auction kicked off the giving portion of the gala. The first item, a strand of pearls, was modeled by last year's co-chairwoman Emily Walsh.

After the live auction, dinner was served. CEO Robyn Faucy Washington was next to the stage. She gave a heartfelt story about Aaron, as well as educate attendees on Parkinson's disease and the work NCF does for both those with the disease and the caregivers. NCF's services are free of charge, and the organization served 2,700 people last year.

The video shown next left little to no viewers without a tear or two in their eyes. Local community members with Parkinson's and their caregivers and family members were interviewed for the video, many of whom were in attendance at the gala. The video shed light on the way of life for everyone effected by the disease.

A successful paddle raise followed, moving the total funds raised that night over $300,000.

Jonathan Cortez ended the night with his music as couples crowded the dance floor to move along to his songs.