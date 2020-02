The Art Ovation had a distinctly Big Easy-aesthetic during the Mardi Gras Madness gala Feb. 22.

Guests wearing colorful masks and jewelry filled the hotel ballroom to bid on silent auctions, sip on drinks and bring some New Orleans style to Sarasota. The night's proceeds went to Bethesda House, the program of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice Inc. which supports people living with HIV/AIDS.