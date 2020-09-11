Cardinal Mooney football flies part North Port

Cardinal Mooney wasted no time in giving Jared Clark, the team's first-year head coach, an all-important early lead in his debut.

Cougars safety Charlie Cooper picked off a pass on the first possession of Mooney's season-opening game against North Port on Friday night. Cooper then raced to the end zone, giving his team a 7-0 lead, one the Cougars would not relinquish. Thanks to a stifling performance from the defense, as well as a bevy of explosive plays on offense, the Cougars rolled to a 42-7 win over the Bobcats.

Junior quarterback Tayven Clark, Jared Clark's nephew, made his first-career start in the win. He was more than competent, accounting for three total touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. Sophomore running back Lauriel "Scoota" Trotman also had a big night, rushing for two touchdowns and keeping the North Port defense off-balance all night.