The Cougars take the field against North Port.

Cardinal Mooney football flies part North Port

Cardinal Mooney senior Gabe Hahn (No. 73) takes the coin toss for the Cougars.

The Cardinal Mooney crowd at the start of the game.

Cardinal Mooney defensive back Charlie Cooper had an interception on the first drive of the game.

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Tayven Clark takes a hard hit from North Port defenders and holds onto the ball.

Cameron Heald leaps to make a catch on a Tayven Clark pass.

Cougars running back Lauriel "Scoota" Trotman sprints upfield against North Port.

Cougars running back Lauriel "Scoota" Trotman celebrates a long run against North Port.

Cardinal Mooney celebrates after an interception by safety George Dramis (No. 5).

Cardinal Mooney kicker Pierse Stainton was perfect on his extra points against North Port.

Cardinal Mooney wideout Cooper Flerlage makes a leaping catch.

Cougars linebacker Noah Averbeck (No. 10) puts a hard hit on a North Port player.

Cougars quarterback Tayven Clark looks downfield to find a receiver.

Cougars running back Lauriel "Scoota" Trotman dives into the end zone against North Port.

Cougars wideout Hunter Walsh (No. 4) and running back Lauriel "Scoota" Trotman celebrate following a Trotman touchdown.

Jared Clark picked up his first win as the head coach at Cardinal Mooney.

Coach Jared Clark picks up his first win as the Cougars head coach.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Cardinal Mooney wasted no time in giving Jared Clark, the team's first-year head coach, an all-important early lead in his debut. 

Cougars safety Charlie Cooper picked off a pass on the first possession of Mooney's season-opening game against North Port on Friday night. Cooper then raced to the end zone, giving his team a 7-0 lead, one the Cougars would not relinquish. Thanks to a stifling performance from the defense, as well as a bevy of explosive plays on offense, the Cougars rolled to a 42-7 win over the Bobcats. 

Junior quarterback Tayven Clark, Jared Clark's nephew, made his first-career start in the win. He was more than competent, accounting for three total touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. Sophomore running back Lauriel "Scoota" Trotman also had a big night, rushing for two touchdowns and keeping the North Port defense off-balance all night. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

