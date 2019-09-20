 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Cougars take their new turf field for the first time.

Cougars football falls in turf field debut

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

The Cougars take their new turf field for the first time.

Buy this Photo
Pierse Stainton boots the game's opening kickoff.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Pierse Stainton boots the game's opening kickoff.

Buy this Photo
Miles Curley make a tackle on a Victory Christian wideout.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Miles Curley make a tackle on a Victory Christian wideout.

Buy this Photo
Junior tight end Cameron Heald busts through the Victory Christian defense.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Junior tight end Cameron Heald busts through the Victory Christian defense.

Buy this Photo
Junior wideout Ty Nevels waltzes into the end zone for a touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Junior wideout Ty Nevels waltzes into the end zone for a touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Paul Maechtle gives his team instructions.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Paul Maechtle gives his team instructions.

Buy this Photo
Senior quarterback Ryan Bolduc launches a pass to the end zone.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Senior quarterback Ryan Bolduc launches a pass to the end zone.

Buy this Photo
Cameron Heald hauls in a Ryan Bolduc pass for a touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Cameron Heald hauls in a Ryan Bolduc pass for a touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Jared Romine (55) and Cameron Heald (82) embrace in the air after Heald's touchdown.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Jared Romine (55) and Cameron Heald (82) embrace in the air after Heald's touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Freshman running back Lauriel Trotman dips into the end zone for a score.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Freshman running back Lauriel Trotman dips into the end zone for a score.

Buy this Photo
Mile Curley snags a punt for the Cougars.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Mile Curley snags a punt for the Cougars.

Buy this Photo
Freshman defensive back Jaquavious Washington puts a hit on a Victory Christian wideout.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Freshman defensive back Jaquavious Washington puts a hit on a Victory Christian wideout.

Buy this Photo
Ryan Bolduc jumps through the teeth of the Victory Christian defense.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Ryan Bolduc jumps through the teeth of the Victory Christian defense.

Buy this Photo
Junior running back Dylan Turner (3) stretches for a first down.

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019 |

Junior running back Dylan Turner (3) stretches for a first down.

Buy this Photo
Share
Cardinal Mooney allowed 28 straight points in the second half.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

For one half of football, it appeared the Cardinal Mooney High football team would christen the new synthetic turf at John Health Field with a dominant win. 

The Cougars (2-3) jumped on Victory Christian Academy (4-0) early, racing to a 20-0 lead after one quarter. Senior quarterback Ryan Bolduc threw three touchdowns in the frame, one each to Ty Nevels, Cameron Heald and Lauriel Trotman. Meanwhile, Victory Christian couldn't get anything going, dealing with snapping issues and porous run blocking. It seemed everything was coming up Mooney. 

Then the quarter ended, and the Mooney mojo left with it. The Cougars would not score another point, but did lead 20-0 at the half. Victory Christian would score 28 of them by the end of the night, with 21 coming in the fourth quarter. Senior Victory Christian running back Cornelius Shaw, the holder of offers from Nebraska and Kentucky, among other schools, ran for 200 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. He also blocked a punt that a teammate recovered in the end zone for VCA's first score. 

Even a late Cardinal Mooney possession starting at the Victory Christian 45 yard line, with a chance to tie the game, turned into nothing, and the Cougars would lose 28-20. 

Bolduc finished with 167 passing yards and three touchdowns, plus two fourth-quarter interceptions, and junior running back Dylan Turner had 78 rushing yards. 

 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement