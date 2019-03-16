 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs James Amato, Susan Jones and Terry McKee

CAN Community Health hosts first Red Ribbon Gala

Co-Chairs Susan Jones and James Amato, Speakers Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, President and CEO Richard Carlisle and Co-Chairman Terry McKee

Guest Speaker Billy Porter, President and CEO Richard Carlisle and Speaker MJ Rodriguez

Tulips centered the tables.

Tulips and tea candles centered the tables.

Custom napkins were placed on everyone's table place.

Custom napkins were placed on everyone's table place.

The evening was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The evening was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

This is CAN Community Health's first Red Ribbon Gala.

Next year's gala will be hosted Feb. 22.

Katie McCurry puts lipstick on Caroline Wetterlund.

MAC cosmetics gave lipstick retouch-ups throughout the evening.

CAN Community Health has 34 locations.

A timeline took guests through time in regards to HIV.

Informational booths were set up in the back of the room.

A video played starring local CAN supporters.

The flipside of the timeline was the faces of HIV.

The flipside of the timeline was the faces of HIV.

A CAN Community Health bus sat outside The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Guests put on pins in support of the organization.

Guests put on bracelets in support of the organization.

Iliana Palacio takes a photo before the gala.

Cocktail napkins were all different facts about HIV and CAN.

Bob Trisolini, CEO Richard Carlisle and Bob Nosal

VIPs were invited to the VIP lounge.

Nikki Stainer and Joey Killmeyer

Hors d'oeuvres included chipotle chicken salad in a wonton cup.

Jim Capazlon and James Amato

Michael Scialdone and Co-Chairman Terry McKee

Glen Weinzimer, Stacy Hyde and John Rogatzki

Heather Dunhill and Elisabeth Waters

Kara and Drayton Saunders

William Robinson and Richard Macy Warner

Bob and Linda Swain

Demetrius and Syreeta Jilunza

Co-Chairs James Amato, Susan Jones and Terry McKee

Co-Chairs James Amato, Susan Jones and Terry McKee with President and CEO Richard Carlisle

Co-Chairwoman Susan Jones talks to guests speakers MJ Rodriguez and Billy Porter

Co-Chairs Susan Jones, Terry McKee and James Amato

MJ Rodriguez, Roger Capote and Billy Porter

MJ Rodriguez

Roger Capote and Co-Chairwoman Susan Jones

Caroline Wetterlund

The evening was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The evening was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

The evening was hosted at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Roland Moser and Nati Shabat

Nati Shabat, Billy Porter and Roland Moser

Marsharee Chronicle and Kris Castellano

Cole Fouust and Julia Delmerico

Glenn Reith and Renee Phinney

Elisa and President and CEO Richard Carlisle

Katie and Neil McCurry

MJ Rodriguez and Terri Najmolhoda

Kimberley Mancini and Ariane Dart

Jacqueline and David Morton

April Upchurch, Sheena Maini and Christine Captain

Eduardo Anaya and Joshua Beadle

Claire Boren and Ryan Portugal

Dex and Kate Honea, Emily Walsh and Ricardo Graziano

Vikas Mohindra, Rachael Zucker, Mimi Carlin and Brian Mariash

Donna Koffman, Clara Villanueva, Wendy Feinstein and Lissa Murphy

President and CEO Richard Carlisle tells guests about CAN's mission.

Deborah and George Adley

Elisabeth Waters and Donna Koffman

Heather Riley and Elizabeth Giuliani

Co-Chairs Susan Jones, Terry McKee and James Amato thank guests for coming.

MJ Rodrigues tells her story.

Billy Porter tells his story.

Next year's Red Ribbon Gala is Feb. 22.

Guests made their way to the dance floor after the speeches.

Elisabeth Waters dances.

Dessert was served during the dancing and live entertainment.

Guests crowded the dance floor to end the evening.

Live entertainment got everyone to dance along.

Red Ribbon Gala was held March 17 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests stepped into a sea of red March 17 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the first Red Ribbon Gala with CAN Community Health.

The evening began with a VIP hour with "Pose" stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez. Those invited mingled with cocktails in the VIP lounge, waiting for a chance to meet and take photos with the Hollywood actors. 

The program was loosely scheduled. After a short cocktail hour, guests were seated in the ballroom to hear from board chairman Robert Trisolini and President and CEO Richard Carlisle. The three co-chairs took the stage after. 

After dinner and time to chat with tablemates, MJ Rodriguez told guests her story. When she was a fifth grader, a classmate told her on the playground that she looked like she had AIDs. Now, she's an advocate for the HIV community. 

Billy Porter told a powerful recount of being sexually abused by his step father as a seven year old. When he was 12, Porter saw a documentary about the "gay cancer," and after having had relations with his step father, he became worried for his life. He grew up in a community and time that told him being gay was going to end his life. Porter was able to grow from his experiences and become a Broadway star. He gave the audience a call to action and empowered the room to step up. 

Along with hearing from the speakers, guests learned about CAN's mission with a video interviewing people with HIV. In Sarasota,  4,972 HIV cases were diagnosed in 2016. CAN currently owns and operates 34 clinics. 

The evening ended with a paddle raise and dancing with live entertainment. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

