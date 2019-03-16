CAN Community Health hosts first Red Ribbon Gala

Guests stepped into a sea of red March 17 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota for the first Red Ribbon Gala with CAN Community Health.

The evening began with a VIP hour with "Pose" stars Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez. Those invited mingled with cocktails in the VIP lounge, waiting for a chance to meet and take photos with the Hollywood actors.

The program was loosely scheduled. After a short cocktail hour, guests were seated in the ballroom to hear from board chairman Robert Trisolini and President and CEO Richard Carlisle. The three co-chairs took the stage after.

After dinner and time to chat with tablemates, MJ Rodriguez told guests her story. When she was a fifth grader, a classmate told her on the playground that she looked like she had AIDs. Now, she's an advocate for the HIV community.

Billy Porter told a powerful recount of being sexually abused by his step father as a seven year old. When he was 12, Porter saw a documentary about the "gay cancer," and after having had relations with his step father, he became worried for his life. He grew up in a community and time that told him being gay was going to end his life. Porter was able to grow from his experiences and become a Broadway star. He gave the audience a call to action and empowered the room to step up.

Along with hearing from the speakers, guests learned about CAN's mission with a video interviewing people with HIV. In Sarasota, 4,972 HIV cases were diagnosed in 2016. CAN currently owns and operates 34 clinics.

The evening ended with a paddle raise and dancing with live entertainment.