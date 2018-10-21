Local stars dance the night away for CAN Community Health

Under red lights and on a pearly white dance floor, local stars Mary Gratehouse, Monica Kelly, Dr. Cathleen McCabe, Hallie Peilet, Dan Starostecki and Elisabeth Waters took turns performing their choreographed ballroom dance routine for CAN supporters.

The 2018 CANDance was Oct. 20 at the Art Ovation Hotel. When guests arrived, they mingled in the lobby area with the stars and their dance partners until the ballroom opened. Online voting was still open during social hour until the paddle raise for guests who wanted to give last minute support to their favorite dancer.

Once the paddle raise and dinner was over, the performers were on. Hallie Paliet started it off with an upbeat routine, featuring a few different genres of music to match her preferences, she said.

Dr. Cathleen McCabe followed her with a very classic and elegant ballroom performance. Dan Starostecki mixed things up after McCabe with a more grungy routine. He rocked a fur coat throughout the first half, and threw $100 bills in the air at the end, while members of the audience threw new Victoria Secret panties onto the dance floor.

After the dance floor was cleaned off, Monica Kelly took the stage for a Latino inspired dance that even emcees Bob Trisolini and Bob Nosal wanted to tango to. Mary Gratehouse then channelled her inner Dallas cowboy cheerleader for a Texas girl routine.

Elisabeth Waters was the last dancer to grace the floor, along with a posse of pink ladies. Waters' Grease inspired theme brought backup dancers, including last year's CANDance fundraising and dance champion Donna Koffmann. More than 50 pink ladies came dressed up to support their favorite dancer.

While the votes were tallied up for the 2018 CANDance champion, professional dancers, including Elisa Carlisle, put on a show.

Elisabeth Waters was then crowned the fundraising champion, and Monica Kelly won the voters over with her spicy dance routine to be the CANDance champion.

Guests were encouraged to dance the rest of the night, where watchful eyes may or may not have been on the lookout for next year's stars.