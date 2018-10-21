 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Jackie Rogers and Emily Walsh

Local stars dance the night away for CAN Community Health

President and CEO Richard Carlisle and Elisa Carlisle

CANDance Champion Monica Kelly and Fundraising Champion Elisabeth Waters

The pink ladies dressed up to support Elisabeth Waters.

Rita Thibault, Brian Mariash and Gary Kirschner

Betsy Holmes and Viveca Altobelli

Lauren Tobin with Quinlan and. David McCabe

Michelle Senglaub, Sally Schule and Kate Honea

Tables were marked with Grease cars to support Elisabeth Waters.

Other tables supported Mary Gratehouse.

Mary Gratehouse fans had cards placed on their seats.

The 2018 CANDance trophies sat waiting for the winners.

Roses decorated the tables.

The sponsorships decorated the mirrors in the ballroom lobby.

Tony Pinho and Roger Capote

Nicole and Dan Starostecki with Sonia Ragan

Karen Brainard, Kara McAllister, Lynda Coggins, Shandee Stone, Cathleen McCabe and Josh Alexander

Diana Buchanan, Monica Kelly and Michi Rives

Renee Mattos and Bryant Anderson

Stanley Thompson and Sofya Sokolenko

Lisa Smith, Heather Dunhill and Shari Phillips

Jeff and Christy Warren

Kristen Paulus and Tanya Schreibman

Dasha Cole and Ahila Molnar

Ian and Melissa Howard with Brenda and David Maraman

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Drs. Lisa and Amir Arbisser

John Mueller and Michele Garden

Shannon Rohrer-Phillips and Brian Mariash

Serenade of Souls played throughout the night.

Bob Nosal and Bob Trisolini

Guests took photos and videos of the professional dancers.

Co-Chairwomen Emily Walsh and. Jackie Rogers on stage. Co-Chairwoman Penny Hill was in Italy that night.

Co-Chairwoman Jackie Rogers hugs Bob Trisolini

Emily Walsh and Kate Honea

Roger Capote tells the audience about CAN's mission.

Monica Kelly cheers on her fellow dancers.

Mya Widmyer and Tony Pinho

Hallie Peilet was the first dancer on stage.

Hallie Peilet is a reporter and anchor for SNN.

Dr. Cathleen McCabe performed a graceful ballroom routine.

Dr. Cathleen McCabe is an opthalmologist.

Dan Starostecki rips off his fur coat.

Dan Starostecki danced with Sonia Ragan.

Dan Starostecki throws money in the air to end his routine.

Monica Kelly says she is a ballet dancer, so this was a hard transition for her.

Monica Kelly is an attorney.

Monica Kelly was the winner of the dance competition.

Mary Gratehouse comes on the stage to start her routine.

Mary Gratehouse says her greatest fear is dancing.

Mary Gratehouse danced for her friend Kyle Williams, who passed away from HIV eight years ago.

Mary Gratehouse's routine brought out her Texan roots.

Elisabeth Waters portrayed Sandy from Grease for her routine.

Elisabeth Waters won the fundraising competition.

Elisabeth Waters is a local philanthropist, but grew up in Austria.

Donna Koffmann and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed dance with Elisabeth Waters.

Elisabeth Waters had a large support system with her.

Elisa Carlisle put on a special dance routine.

The professional dancers danced while votes were tallied.

The professional dancers danced while votes were tallied.

Red Ribbon Gala Co-Chairs James Amato, Susan Malloy Jones and Terry McKee tell guests abut the gala.

Elisabeth Waters won the fundraising competition.

Monica Kelly smiles as she is called up as the winner of the. dance competition.

Previous winner Donna Koffmann passes the trophy onto Monica Kelly.

Monica Kelly smiles for photos with her trophy and dance partner.

Monica Kelly and Elisabeth Waters congratulate each other.

CANDance 2018 was hosted Oct. 20 at the Art Ovation Hotel.
Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Under red lights and on a pearly white dance floor, local stars Mary Gratehouse, Monica Kelly, Dr. Cathleen McCabe, Hallie Peilet, Dan Starostecki and Elisabeth Waters took turns performing their choreographed ballroom dance routine for CAN supporters. 

The 2018 CANDance was Oct. 20 at the Art Ovation Hotel. When guests arrived, they mingled in the lobby area with the stars and their dance partners until the ballroom opened. Online voting was still open during social hour until the paddle raise for guests who wanted to give last minute support to their favorite dancer. 

Once the paddle raise and dinner was over, the performers were on. Hallie Paliet started it off with an upbeat routine, featuring a few different genres of music to match her preferences, she said.

Dr. Cathleen McCabe followed her with a very classic and elegant ballroom performance. Dan Starostecki mixed things up after McCabe with a more grungy routine. He rocked a fur coat throughout the first half, and threw $100 bills in the air at the end, while members of the audience threw new Victoria Secret panties onto the dance floor. 

After the dance floor was cleaned off, Monica Kelly took the stage for a Latino inspired dance that even emcees Bob Trisolini and Bob Nosal wanted to tango to. Mary Gratehouse then channelled her inner Dallas cowboy cheerleader for a Texas girl routine.

Elisabeth Waters was the last dancer to grace the floor, along with a posse of pink ladies. Waters' Grease inspired theme brought backup dancers, including last year's CANDance fundraising and dance champion Donna Koffmann. More than 50 pink ladies came dressed up to support their favorite dancer.

While the votes were tallied up for the 2018 CANDance champion, professional dancers, including Elisa Carlisle, put on a show.

Elisabeth Waters was then crowned the fundraising champion, and Monica Kelly won the voters over with her spicy dance routine to be the CANDance champion. 

Guests were encouraged to dance the rest of the night, where watchful eyes may or may not have been on the lookout for next year's stars.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

