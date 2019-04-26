 Skip to main content
Nick Bollettieri talks to the crowd about the importance of trying and trying again.

Buddy Up Tennis aces annual fundraiser

Nick Bollettieri talks to the crowd about the importance of trying and trying again.

Nick Bollettieri breaks down the Buddy Up Tennis participants' huddle with a rousing cheer.

Nick Bollettieri breaks down the Buddy Up Tennis participants' huddle with a rousing cheer.

Kerstin Conner locks onto the ball during a rally drill.

Kerstin Conner locks onto the ball during a rally drill.

Don Herndon lets his racket fly.

Don Herndon lets his racket fly.

Kinley Gratton, 5, takes a breather during the action-packed event.

Kinley Gratton, 5, takes a breather during the action-packed event.

The event offered free temporary tattoos from Face Paint Sarasota (Pixie Painting) for guests and participants.

The event offered free temporary tattoos from Face Paint Sarasota (Pixie Painting) for guests and participants.

Professional tennis player Christian Harrison,currently 265th in the ATP Tour singles rankings, gave participants all they could handle on the court.

Professional tennis player Christian Harrison,currently 265th in the ATP Tour singles rankings, gave participants all they could handle on the court.

Melissa Bernhard lines up a smash hit.

Melissa Bernhard lines up a smash hit.

Scarlett Gratton, 8, already has a strong forehand shot.

Scarlett Gratton, 8, already has a strong forehand shot.

The event featured a silent auction, with items including a signed hat and shirt from top-10 player John Isner and private lessons from Nick Bollettieri.

The event featured a silent auction, with items including a signed hat and shirt from top-10 player John Isner and private lessons from Nick Bollettieri.

Buddy Up Tennis' athletes and "buddies" stand with tennis legend Nick Bollettieri (middle).

Buddy Up Tennis' athletes and "buddies" stand with tennis legend Nick Bollettieri (middle).

The "Tennis with the Stars" event was held at Bath and Racquet Club.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

When Nick Bollettieri talks tennis, people listen. 

Buddy Up Tennis held its fifth-annual "Tennis with the Stars, Where our Athletes Shine" fundraising event April 26 at Bath and Racquet Club. According to the organization's website, its goal is to "serve individuals with Down syndrome by providing a fun, active, and supportive environment for our athletes to grow both physically and personally by engaging in activities that impact athletic, social, and emotional development."

Bollettieri spoke to the crowd prior to the event, encouraging people to help one another and advising Buddy Up's athletes to keep trying in the face of failure. Bollettieri put his words into practice, offering private lessons as an item in the event's silent auction.  

The event featured a chance for guests to learn from local teaching pros, including Nate Griffin, Dave Kozlowski, Michael Brandon, Kieran Killigrew, Michael Moore, Kathy Rosenberg, Tatiana Soldatove, Scott Schrieman, Rachel Rossi, Ben Dabush, and Jason Nadell. The event played out in rotations, allowing guests to try different tennis activities at different stations. Music was provided by DJ Cesar Morales and free temporary tattoos were offered by Face Paint Sarasota (Pixie Painting). 

The organization's own athletes and "buddies" also got the chance to show their skills. The event culminated in a doubles showdown between all participants. 

