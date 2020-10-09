 Skip to main content
Pirates senior quarterback Shawqi Itraish warms up before taking on Booker.

Braden River football shuts out Booker

Pirates senior wideout Gregory Cotton jukes a Booker defender.

Braden River sophomore safety Craivontae Koonce runs for the end zone after recovering a Booker fumble.

Braden River junior linebacker Justice McDaniel sacks Booker quarterback King Winkfield.

Lavontae Youmans sprints for the end zone.

Shawqi Itraish congratulates Lavontae Youmans after a Youmans touchdown run.

Booker quarterback King Winkfield fires a pass downfield.

Pirates wideout Carson Goda catches a touchdwon pass from Shawqi Itraish.

Pirates senior wideout Connor Losada tiptoes the sideline before going out of bounds.

Booker's Dejuan Gordon is stuffed by two Pirates defenders.

Lavontae Youmans kneels after scoring his second touchdown of the game.

Jaheim Hodo trucks through the Booker defense's attempted tackles.

Jaheim Hodo (1) lowers his shoulder into a Booker defender.

Booker quarterback King Winkfield throws a swing pass to a Tornadoes running back.

Gregory Cotton evades a Booker defender.

Pirates Coach Curt Bradley talks to his team following the shutout win.

The Pirates forced a running clock by halftime of their 42-0 win.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

After last week's emotional win against Palmetto High, Braden River High Coach Curt Bradley wanted to see his team be relentless again against Booker High. 

He did. 

The Pirates (2-2) scored a touchdown on their opening drive — a Lavontae Youmans run — then added another touchdown after Craivontae Koonce scooped a Booker fumble and rumbled to the end zone. It was 14-0 in a blink, and Booker never recovered. The Pirates walked away with a 42-0 home win in a game that reached the 35-point running clock margin by halftime. 

Youmans finished with two touchdown runs, and senior quarterback Shawqi Itraish had two passing touchdowns, both to senior Carson Goda. Braden River pulled its starters in the second half, which allowed freshman quarterback Nick Trier to throw a touchdown of his own to senior wideout Javaris Kelly. 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

