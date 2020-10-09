Braden River football shuts out Booker

After last week's emotional win against Palmetto High, Braden River High Coach Curt Bradley wanted to see his team be relentless again against Booker High.

He did.

The Pirates (2-2) scored a touchdown on their opening drive — a Lavontae Youmans run — then added another touchdown after Craivontae Koonce scooped a Booker fumble and rumbled to the end zone. It was 14-0 in a blink, and Booker never recovered. The Pirates walked away with a 42-0 home win in a game that reached the 35-point running clock margin by halftime.

Youmans finished with two touchdown runs, and senior quarterback Shawqi Itraish had two passing touchdowns, both to senior Carson Goda. Braden River pulled its starters in the second half, which allowed freshman quarterback Nick Trier to throw a touchdown of his own to senior wideout Javaris Kelly.