 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Evella and Keith Feldhacker

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County celebrates Champions For Children

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Evella and Keith Feldhacker

Buy this Photo
Rose Larsen, Dario Ferrer, Ward Larsen and Jayna Antoine

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Rose Larsen, Dario Ferrer, Ward Larsen and Jayna Antoine

Buy this Photo
Fatima Demlak, Denny and Debbie Mahle and Karen and Mike Davis

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Fatima Demlak, Denny and Debbie Mahle and Karen and Mike Davis

Buy this Photo
Luis Montes and Cara Altice-Montes

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Luis Montes and Cara Altice-Montes

Buy this Photo
Jill Harden and Frank Maggio

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Jill Harden and Frank Maggio

Buy this Photo
The Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club was transformed into an elegant dinner space for Champions for Children.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

The Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club was transformed into an elegant dinner space for Champions for Children.

Buy this Photo
Fatima Demlak with Marlene and Alex Lancaster

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Fatima Demlak with Marlene and Alex Lancaster

Buy this Photo
Kevin Stalker with Robin and Bill Sadlo, president/CEO at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Kevin Stalker with Robin and Bill Sadlo, president/CEO at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County

Buy this Photo
The Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club was transformed into an elegant dinner space for Champions for Children.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

The Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club was transformed into an elegant dinner space for Champions for Children.

Buy this Photo
Tanya Orr, Yolanda Mancher and Nikki Logan Curran

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Tanya Orr, Yolanda Mancher and Nikki Logan Curran

Buy this Photo
Cassandra Shea and Elaine Dabney

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Cassandra Shea and Elaine Dabney

Buy this Photo
Ayden (8), Levandre (12), Wells Purmort with Jacob (7) and Zorianna (11)

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Ayden (8), Levandre (12), Wells Purmort with Jacob (7) and Zorianna (11)

Buy this Photo
Nikki Logan Curran, Zoe Heil and Phil King

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Nikki Logan Curran, Zoe Heil and Phil King

Buy this Photo
Craig and Erin McLeod

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Craig and Erin McLeod

Buy this Photo
Joan Crowley with Laura and Ziarre

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Joan Crowley with Laura and Ziarre

Buy this Photo
Gail and Joel Walters with Laura and Ziarre

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Gail and Joel Walters with Laura and Ziarre

Buy this Photo
Alden Jones and Alexandra Linsky

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Alden Jones and Alexandra Linsky

Buy this Photo
Jay Brady, Jasmine (14), Phil King and Desmen (13)

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Jay Brady, Jasmine (14), Phil King and Desmen (13)

Buy this Photo
Caroline & Lee Wetherington with Sarabeth Kalajian

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Caroline & Lee Wetherington with Sarabeth Kalajian

Buy this Photo
Ryan Jackson, Sofia Heilborn and Geoffrey Gilot

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Ryan Jackson, Sofia Heilborn and Geoffrey Gilot

Buy this Photo
David Curran and Nikki Logan Curran

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

David Curran and Nikki Logan Curran

Buy this Photo
Howdy and Georgia Hudson, Jaime Di Domenico with Sheena Palascos

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Howdy and Georgia Hudson, Jaime Di Domenico with Sheena Palascos

Buy this Photo
Tom and Charlotte Hedge with Noreen and Richard Ackerman

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Tom and Charlotte Hedge with Noreen and Richard Ackerman

Buy this Photo
The Boys and Girls Club kids were all smiles.

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

The Boys and Girls Club kids were all smiles.

Buy this Photo
Honorees Drs. Patricia and Robert Gussin with Board Chairwoman Jonna Keller (center)

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Honorees Drs. Patricia and Robert Gussin with Board Chairwoman Jonna Keller (center)

Buy this Photo
Adriano, Jenna and Nick DiLorenzo with 2016 Youth of the Year Al-Muta Hawks

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 |

Adriano, Jenna and Nick DiLorenzo with 2016 Youth of the Year Al-Muta Hawks

Buy this Photo
Share
Under The Tuscan Sun honored Drs. Robert and Patricia Gussin on Nov. 18 at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club.
by: Cliff Roles Contributing Photographer

Supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County stepped into a whimsical Tuscan garden to honor Drs. Robert and Patricia Gussin on Nov. 18 at the organization’s annual Champions for Children gala

Annette J. Hagens Memorial Foundation presented the “Under the Tuscan Sun”-themed event at Lee Wetherington Club in Sarasota. All proceeds supported BGCSC programs that help more than 7,000 local youth do well in school, become leaders, live healthy lifestyles and create a plan for success after high school graduation.

“Drs. Gussin have touched the lives of thousands of our Club members over the years, and continue to give greater opportunities to help more Club members chart their path toward a great future,” said Bill Sadlo, President/CEO at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. “We are honored to recognize their outstanding legacy at our organization as the 2017 Champions for Children.”

Director of Communications Sara Bealor says the night entertained 300 guests with lush Tuscan décor, a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Paul Mattison, a live and silent auction, poolside entertainment and an assortment of the Gussin’s reserve of Villa Maria wines from New Zealand.

The program celebrated Drs. Gussin as the 2017 Champions for Children and highlighted local Club alumni whose lives have been impacted by the couple’s generosity, including five local Boys & Girls Club alumni who currently attend Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Penn. thanks to the Robert & Patricia Gussin Endowed Scholarship. This endowment provides a full-ride scholarship to Duquesne University with educational support to at least one member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County each year. The Gussin scholars include Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club alumni Kevin Stalker and Al-Muta Hawks, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club alumnae Alyson Lorefice and Jayna Antoine and Roy McBean Boys & Girls Club alumnus Omar Lyons-Davis.

Mike Doyle, vice president for advancement at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, unveiled the organization’s newest alumni initiative, and encouraged past Boys Club or Boys & Girls Clubs members to reconnect by taking a Club tour, network with other Club alumni or how to give back to the agency.

 

Related Stories