Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County celebrates Champions For Children

Supporters of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County stepped into a whimsical Tuscan garden to honor Drs. Robert and Patricia Gussin on Nov. 18 at the organization’s annual Champions for Children gala

Annette J. Hagens Memorial Foundation presented the “Under the Tuscan Sun”-themed event at Lee Wetherington Club in Sarasota. All proceeds supported BGCSC programs that help more than 7,000 local youth do well in school, become leaders, live healthy lifestyles and create a plan for success after high school graduation.

“Drs. Gussin have touched the lives of thousands of our Club members over the years, and continue to give greater opportunities to help more Club members chart their path toward a great future,” said Bill Sadlo, President/CEO at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County. “We are honored to recognize their outstanding legacy at our organization as the 2017 Champions for Children.”

Director of Communications Sara Bealor says the night entertained 300 guests with lush Tuscan décor, a gourmet dinner prepared by Chef Paul Mattison, a live and silent auction, poolside entertainment and an assortment of the Gussin’s reserve of Villa Maria wines from New Zealand.

The program celebrated Drs. Gussin as the 2017 Champions for Children and highlighted local Club alumni whose lives have been impacted by the couple’s generosity, including five local Boys & Girls Club alumni who currently attend Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Penn. thanks to the Robert & Patricia Gussin Endowed Scholarship. This endowment provides a full-ride scholarship to Duquesne University with educational support to at least one member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County each year. The Gussin scholars include Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club alumni Kevin Stalker and Al-Muta Hawks, Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club alumnae Alyson Lorefice and Jayna Antoine and Roy McBean Boys & Girls Club alumnus Omar Lyons-Davis.

Mike Doyle, vice president for advancement at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, unveiled the organization’s newest alumni initiative, and encouraged past Boys Club or Boys & Girls Clubs members to reconnect by taking a Club tour, network with other Club alumni or how to give back to the agency.