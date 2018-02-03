 Skip to main content
Emcee Lily with President and CEO Bill Sadlo and Emcee Jakobi

Boys and Girls Clubs supporters enjoy night in the wild west

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Club members Cobie and Lavondre hang out in the petting zoo.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Sean Powers and Anna Pohl

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Club member Makaley gets to know a baby goat in the petting zoo.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Club member Keitron gives one of the goats a snack in the petting zoo.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Club members Brianna, Melanie and Makaley make some new friends in the petting zoo.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Club member Sara gives a baby goat a hug in the petting zoo.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Club member Sade plays horseshoe ring toss.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

David Glorius, Kimberley Pelyk, Fran Fergusson and John Bradbury

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Summer Shied and Stacey Scheb

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

The gymnasium was decked out in Western decor Feb. 3 at Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Guests chose from a wide array of Western probs in the photo booth.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Gene Matthews and Barbara Yong

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

A few stuffed friends made appearances thanks to Wells Fargo.

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Renee Phinney, Nicole and Jordan Baker and Rebecca Blitz

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Jeff Sebbika, Margie and Chuck Barancik, Teri Hansen and Charlie Huisking

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Sandy and Martha Edinger, Jay and Veronica Brady and Peter Powers

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Anthea Francis and Ramese Dixon

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Marilyn and Irving Naiditch

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Ellen Hanson, Kathy Jordan and Richard Perlman

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

Nikki Logan-Curran and Jenna DiLorenzo

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 |

The annual Steak & Burger fundraiser was held Feb. 2 at Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Saddle up folks, because this night is for the kids.

Per tradition, the kids ate steak and the adults ate burgers at this appropriately named fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

The gymnasium was transformed into a western rodeo Feb. 2  at Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club, but the real fun began outside during the cocktail hour when club members and supporters alike enjoyed games such as cornhole and horseshoe rings along with a visit to the petting zoo.

Guests of all ages also enjoyed a cowboy/cowgirl-themed photo booth before taking their seats for dinner.

After the meal, the 2018 Youth of the Year title was awarded to Rickey Tedesco.

