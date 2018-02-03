Boys and Girls Clubs supporters enjoy night in the wild west

Saddle up folks, because this night is for the kids.

Per tradition, the kids ate steak and the adults ate burgers at this appropriately named fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County.

The gymnasium was transformed into a western rodeo Feb. 2 at Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club, but the real fun began outside during the cocktail hour when club members and supporters alike enjoyed games such as cornhole and horseshoe rings along with a visit to the petting zoo.

Guests of all ages also enjoyed a cowboy/cowgirl-themed photo booth before taking their seats for dinner.

After the meal, the 2018 Youth of the Year title was awarded to Rickey Tedesco.