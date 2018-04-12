 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Christina Bonilla and Barb Lancer

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County serves grand slammin' event

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Christina Bonilla and Barb Lancer

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Christina Bonilla and Barb Lancer

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Christina Bonilla and Barb Lancer

Buy this Photo
Robyn and CEO and President Bill Sadlo

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Robyn and CEO and President Bill Sadlo

Buy this Photo
Blake, Priscilla and Brock Gratton

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Blake, Priscilla and Brock Gratton

Buy this Photo
Tennis Ball necklaces were available for purchase as a raffle for a eight Carat diamond tennis bracelet.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Tennis Ball necklaces were available for purchase as a raffle for a eight Carat diamond tennis bracelet.

Buy this Photo
Tennis balls were placed in the orchid pots.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Tennis balls were placed in the orchid pots.

Buy this Photo
Orchids with tennis balls centered each table.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Orchids with tennis balls centered each table.

Buy this Photo
Paul Varner and Amanda Sequira

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Paul Varner and Amanda Sequira

Buy this Photo
Sports-themed items were available in the silent auction, such as this baseball signed by Masahiro Tanaka.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Sports-themed items were available in the silent auction, such as this baseball signed by Masahiro Tanaka.

Buy this Photo
A football signed by John Elway was a silent auction item.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

A football signed by John Elway was a silent auction item.

Buy this Photo
A table lined with live auction items, such as Orioles tickets, excursions and two tickets to the MLB World Series.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

A table lined with live auction items, such as Orioles tickets, excursions and two tickets to the MLB World Series.

Buy this Photo
A student quartet from Pine View School played music during cocktail hour.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

A student quartet from Pine View School played music during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Sandra and Steve Carter

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Sandra and Steve Carter

Buy this Photo
Ashley Rosenberg, Ryan Thompson and Kathy Rosenberg

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Ashley Rosenberg, Ryan Thompson and Kathy Rosenberg

Buy this Photo
Rosemary McGovern and Reeny Kaney

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Rosemary McGovern and Reeny Kaney

Buy this Photo
Alisa Pettingale with Ryan and Sepi Ackerman

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Alisa Pettingale with Ryan and Sepi Ackerman

Buy this Photo
Kelli and Mack Dancer

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Kelli and Mack Dancer

Buy this Photo
Victor Baut and Shawn Doolittle

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Victor Baut and Shawn Doolittle

Buy this Photo
Patti Lee Curtis, Co-Chairwoman Barb Lancer and Wayne Curtis

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Patti Lee Curtis, Co-Chairwoman Barb Lancer and Wayne Curtis

Buy this Photo
Connie and Dan McClure

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Connie and Dan McClure

Buy this Photo
Guests were able to purchase a tennis necklace raffle at $100 each.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Guests were able to purchase a tennis necklace raffle at $100 each.

Buy this Photo
Kara and Scott Schuhriemen

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Kara and Scott Schuhriemen

Buy this Photo
Rob and Michelle McGrath

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Rob and Michelle McGrath

Buy this Photo
A French-inspired salad was the first course.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

A French-inspired salad was the first course.

Buy this Photo
Jessica Russo and Steve Kepecz

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Jessica Russo and Steve Kepecz

Buy this Photo
George Posey, Lee Wetherington and Jeffrey Roberti

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

George Posey, Lee Wetherington and Jeffrey Roberti

Buy this Photo
Kelli Eggen and Steve Cavanaugh

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Kelli Eggen and Steve Cavanaugh

Buy this Photo
Appetizers from Australia were served during cocktail hour.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Appetizers from Australia were served during cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Kerry and Sean Hegarty

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Kerry and Sean Hegarty

Buy this Photo
Amy Kleppinger, David Berger and Eric and Julie Davidson

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Amy Kleppinger, David Berger and Eric and Julie Davidson

Buy this Photo
Todd and Elena Reuter with Linda and David Thompson

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Todd and Elena Reuter with Linda and David Thompson

Buy this Photo
Kathy Rosenberg, Co-Chairwoman Barb Lancer and Petr Korda

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Kathy Rosenberg, Co-Chairwoman Barb Lancer and Petr Korda

Buy this Photo
The Gratton's host the Joey Gratton Tennis Championship each year in memory of their husband and father, Joey Gratton.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

The Gratton's host the Joey Gratton Tennis Championship each year in memory of their husband and father, Joey Gratton.

Buy this Photo
Ray Collins and Erin Hurter

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Ray Collins and Erin Hurter

Buy this Photo
Debra Croce, Kimberley Pelyk, Sandra Rios, Jeff Mayers and John and Beth Woods

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Debra Croce, Kimberley Pelyk, Sandra Rios, Jeff Mayers and John and Beth Woods

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Christina Bonilla and Barb Lancer thank everyone for coming.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Christina Bonilla and Barb Lancer thank everyone for coming.

Buy this Photo
The photo booth featured tennis-themed props.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

The photo booth featured tennis-themed props.

Buy this Photo
Brock and Blake Gratton address the guests.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Brock and Blake Gratton address the guests.

Buy this Photo
Petr Korda plays ping pong.

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Petr Korda plays ping pong.

Buy this Photo
Amy Lyons and Kathy Rosenberg

Thursday, Apr. 12, 2018 |

Amy Lyons and Kathy Rosenberg

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2018 Tennis Ball: A Grand Slam Event was hosted April 12 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County hosted a smashing night of celebration on April 12 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The 2018 Tennis Ball: A Grand Slam Event is a kick-off to the Joey Gratton Tennis Championship, which will be hosted at the Longboat Key Club in September. 

To celebrate tennis, the dishes for the night were catered to the four tennis opens, the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Guests were served multiple Australian hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour with their drinks, followed by a French-inspired salad. The dinner was a US dish, roasted chicken with garlic mashed potatoes, corn and asparagus. The affair was topped off with a British dessert, chocolate tuile cup with strawberries and whipped cream.

The Tennis Ball brought big name athletes to the event, such as Wimbeldon match Kathy Rosenberg, Australian Open winner Petr Korda, six-time allstar baseball player Bobby Bonilla and Dallas Cowboys center Dustin Keith.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement