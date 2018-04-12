Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County serves grand slammin' event

The Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County hosted a smashing night of celebration on April 12 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

The 2018 Tennis Ball: A Grand Slam Event is a kick-off to the Joey Gratton Tennis Championship, which will be hosted at the Longboat Key Club in September.

To celebrate tennis, the dishes for the night were catered to the four tennis opens, the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Guests were served multiple Australian hors d'oeuvres during cocktail hour with their drinks, followed by a French-inspired salad. The dinner was a US dish, roasted chicken with garlic mashed potatoes, corn and asparagus. The affair was topped off with a British dessert, chocolate tuile cup with strawberries and whipped cream.

The Tennis Ball brought big name athletes to the event, such as Wimbeldon match Kathy Rosenberg, Australian Open winner Petr Korda, six-time allstar baseball player Bobby Bonilla and Dallas Cowboys center Dustin Keith.