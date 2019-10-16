Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County sets up tournament with Tennis Ball

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County marked the start of the annual Joey Gratton Championship with its Tennis Ball fundraiser Oct. 16 at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The evening started with more than 200 guests mingling at the Selby Gardens grounds. Some posed for photos with Boys & Girls Clubs members as well. Eventually people moved inside for some much-needed air conditioning and dinner. Guests heard words from Boys & Girls Club alumnus Rickey Tedesco and bid on live auction items. Proceeds from the night benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County's various programs.

The Joey Gratton Championship runs from Oct. 18 - 20 at the Longboat Key Club.