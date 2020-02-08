 Skip to main content
Mike Doyle, 2020 Youth of the Year finalist Isaiah Levine and President and CEO Bill Sadlo

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honors youth at Steak & Burger

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 |

Marguerite Andrich, Vanessa Tase Sueiro, Madison Martin, Yaeli Bobadilla, Rah'Nia Hill, and Isaiah Levine

The night had its own goat petting zoo.

Honorees Wells Purmort and Shaneeka Foster

Britney Guertin, Joshua Wertheim and Jennifer Bailey

Robyn and Ed Marchiselli

Vanessa Poole, Lauren Jackson and Amanda Rico Mattox

Denise Douville and Molly McArdle

Jeff and Christy Warren with Sherri Pope and Colleen Wheatley

Gary Kirschner and Rita Thibault

Christopher Sloan, Justin Taylor, Teri and Kurt Hoffman and Autumn and Derek McConnell

Brent Greeno and Carol Butera with Glen Rieth and Renee Phinney

Sara Bealor and Yolanda Mancha

Pearl DeBrular and Peter Acker with Cheryl and Andy Evans

Sally Brown, chair Lee DeLieto and Nancy Arbuckle

Stephanie Murphy and Dana Keane

Teri Hansen and Roberto Cordaro with Keith Monda and Veronica Brady

Bruce Crissy and Maria Rizzotto

The night's western theme extended to the horse plushies adorning each table.

Ellen and Richard Perlman with Noama Berradi

Robyn Sadlo with Jamie and Marsha Purmort

Jose and Allyson Joia

Samantha Gholar and David Weires

Leonela Tase Sueiro, Camila Covarrubias, Bryan Belvin and Solymar

Murray Devine and Pamela Sawusch

Steak & Burger 2020 highlighted the Youth of the Year on Feb. 7
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Western spirit was alive and well during Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County's Steak & Burger 2020 event Feb. 7.

More than 300 supporters met at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club for the annual bash, which encouraged guests to wear cowboy hats, jeans, vests, and other country apparel. Boys & Girls Club members meet arriving guests at the gate where they could play with goats at a small petting zoo. 

The evening recognized Isaiah Levine, Rah'Nia Hill, Madison Martin, Vanessa Tase Sueiro and Yaeli Bobadilla as Youth of the Year Candidates but Marguerite Andrich emerged as the 2020 winner. 

Steak & Burger 2020 also honored Wells Purmort and Shaneeka Foster as honorary alumnus and Alumnus of the Year respectively. Club Blue was announced as the event committee for Steak & Burger 2021.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

