Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honors youth at Steak & Burger

The Western spirit was alive and well during Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County's Steak & Burger 2020 event Feb. 7.

More than 300 supporters met at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club for the annual bash, which encouraged guests to wear cowboy hats, jeans, vests, and other country apparel. Boys & Girls Club members meet arriving guests at the gate where they could play with goats at a small petting zoo.

The evening recognized Isaiah Levine, Rah'Nia Hill, Madison Martin, Vanessa Tase Sueiro and Yaeli Bobadilla as Youth of the Year Candidates but Marguerite Andrich emerged as the 2020 winner.

Steak & Burger 2020 also honored Wells Purmort and Shaneeka Foster as honorary alumnus and Alumnus of the Year respectively. Club Blue was announced as the event committee for Steak & Burger 2021.