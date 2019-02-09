 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Christine McGrath and Sonata Riegel

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast host day for the girls

Co-Chairwomen Christine McGrath and Sonata Riegel

Torrey Dunbar and Erik Arroyo

Torrey Dunbar and Erik Arroyo

The tables were neatly decorated.

The tables were neatly decorated.

Each guest received a package of chocolates.

Each guest received a package of chocolates.

Local vendors sold items such as home items, clothing and accessories.

Local vendors sold items such as home items, clothing and accessories.

Local vendors sold items such as home items, clothing and accessories.

Local vendors sold items such as home items, clothing and accessories.

Leonela Tase and Nick Riccardi

Leonela Tase and Nick Riccardi

The silent auction table had a variety of items to bid on.

The silent auction table had a variety of items to bid on.

Nadine and Gabe Gadah

Nadine and Gabe Gadah

Donna Messinger and Jaime Nelson

Donna Messinger and Jaime Nelson

Flowers decorated the tables around The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Flowers decorated the tables around The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Tina Soucier, Rhonda Chapman, Stacey Carbone and Elena Smith

Tina Soucier, Rhonda Chapman, Stacey Carbone and Elena Smith

Lenka Graf and Linda Votruboba

Lenka Graf and Linda Votruboba

Karen White and Maisey Tulla

Karen White and Maisey Tulla

Autumn McConnell and Jenn Zoerhack

Autumn McConnell and Jenn Zoerhack

Taylor Burgess and Hector Fernandez

Taylor Burgess and Hector Fernandez

Vendors were set up at the back of the ballroom.

Vendors were set up at the back of the ballroom.

Jessica Papineau and Paige Jagger

Jessica Papineau and Paige Jagger

Lisa Berg, Jeanne Minnear, Jean Mahler, Jane Mahler and Affie Benson

Lisa Berg, Jeanne Minnear, Jean Mahler, Jane Mahler and Affie Benson

Emily Elmore played music throughout cocktail hour.

Emily Elmore played music throughout cocktail hour.

This signed Louboutin clutch was one of the live auction items.

This signed Louboutin clutch was one of the live auction items.

Laura Staples, Valentina Zawrothy and Mila Rysniuk

Laura Staples, Valentina Zawrothy and Mila Rysniuk

Kym Copeland, Melissa Howard and Poonam Maini

Kym Copeland, Melissa Howard and Poonam Maini

The Live, Laugh, Love Extravaganza was held Feb. 9 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Live, Laugh, Love Extravaganza held a busy morning Feb. 9 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast Supporters. 

Upon arrival at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, guests grabbed a drink before browsing the live auction items, silent auction items and the shopping items inside the ballroom. Vendors were set up at the back of the ballroom, selling clothes, jewelry, handbags and more. 

After the hour shopping time, guests were asked to be seated for the lunch and program. The program included a mission moment, live auction and a fashion show featuring bigs and their littles in local fashion such as Debbie Dannheisser Threads and Panache. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

