Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast host day for the girls

The Live, Laugh, Love Extravaganza held a busy morning Feb. 9 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast Supporters.

Upon arrival at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, guests grabbed a drink before browsing the live auction items, silent auction items and the shopping items inside the ballroom. Vendors were set up at the back of the ballroom, selling clothes, jewelry, handbags and more.

After the hour shopping time, guests were asked to be seated for the lunch and program. The program included a mission moment, live auction and a fashion show featuring bigs and their littles in local fashion such as Debbie Dannheisser Threads and Panache.