Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast promotes partnerships at luncheon

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast hosted an encouraging and energetic luncheon Dec. 5 at Micheal's on the Bay at Selby Gardens.

The Igniting Potential luncheon had more than 200 supporters hearing words from staff and representatives on the positive impact the organization's mentor programs have on local youth. Pastor Kelvin Lumpkin led off the program with a blessing before President and CEO Joy Mahler addressed the crowd. David Rengifo and Victoria Phillips were each recognized as Bigs of the Year, and the program concluded with words from parent Maura Thompson as well as Mark Pritchett.