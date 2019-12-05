 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tom Wood, president and CEO Joy Mahler and Susan Wood

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast promotes partnerships at luncheon

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Tom Wood, president and CEO Joy Mahler and Susan Wood

Buy this Photo
Big of the Year David Rengifo and Nina Fernandez

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Big of the Year David Rengifo and Nina Fernandez

Buy this Photo
Sean Murphy and Big of the Year Victoria Phillips

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Sean Murphy and Big of the Year Victoria Phillips

Buy this Photo
Maura Thompson with Anthony and Ashley Pressimone

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Maura Thompson with Anthony and Ashley Pressimone

Buy this Photo
Eleanor and James Manser

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Eleanor and James Manser

Buy this Photo
Destiny Korsch and Cecy Wentworth

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Destiny Korsch and Cecy Wentworth

Buy this Photo
James Orr, Susan Flynn and Jon Groetzinger

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

James Orr, Susan Flynn and Jon Groetzinger

Buy this Photo
Tami Varckette and Michael Darty

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Tami Varckette and Michael Darty

Buy this Photo
Kristina Eastmond and Carl Watkins

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Kristina Eastmond and Carl Watkins

Buy this Photo
Bob Van Iten, Frank Spinola and Earnie Westwood

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Bob Van Iten, Frank Spinola and Earnie Westwood

Buy this Photo
Jan Van Iten, Carol Westwood and Mary Jo Spinola

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Jan Van Iten, Carol Westwood and Mary Jo Spinola

Buy this Photo
Drew Harris, Werner Knoop, Peter Wiederhorn and Dan Carter

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Drew Harris, Werner Knoop, Peter Wiederhorn and Dan Carter

Buy this Photo
Karen and Wayne Roberts with Ira Paul

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Karen and Wayne Roberts with Ira Paul

Buy this Photo
Laura Teller, Christine Jankowski and Angus Rogers

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Laura Teller, Christine Jankowski and Angus Rogers

Buy this Photo
CJ Bannister, Mark Pritchett and Hollie Mowry

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

CJ Bannister, Mark Pritchett and Hollie Mowry

Buy this Photo
Andrea DelSantos and Jennifer Cardona

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Andrea DelSantos and Jennifer Cardona

Buy this Photo
Kristin Fulkerson, Chris Crites and Fletcher Rush

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Kristin Fulkerson, Chris Crites and Fletcher Rush

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Simms with Gina and Megan Taylor

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 |

Jennifer Simms with Gina and Megan Taylor

Buy this Photo
Share
The Igniting Potential luncheon was held Dec. 5 at Michael's on the Bay.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast hosted an encouraging and energetic luncheon Dec. 5 at Micheal's on the Bay at Selby Gardens. 

The Igniting Potential luncheon had more than 200 supporters hearing words from staff and representatives on the positive impact the organization's mentor programs have on local youth. Pastor Kelvin Lumpkin led off the program with a blessing before President and CEO Joy Mahler addressed the crowd. David Rengifo and Victoria Phillips were each recognized as Bigs of the Year, and the program concluded with words from parent Maura Thompson as well as Mark Pritchett. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement