The Sarasota Ballet celebrated its 30th anniversary season with a lively outdoor gala on April 18.

Hundreds of Ballet supporters gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall where they enjoyed a performance of "Birthday Offering" by Sir Frederick Ashton.

Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb thanked the audience for coming and spoke to how happy he and the company were to perform in front of a live audience. Guests then headed outside for dinner and a paddle raise to support the company.