Director Iain Webb and Assistant Director Margaret Barbieri

Ballet gala celebrates 30th anniversary

Sunday, Apr. 18, 2021 |

The gala's dinner was held outdoors underneath a tent.

Mercedes Soler and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Joel and Gail Morganroth

Charlie Annaloro, Linda Mitchell and Teresa Samuels

The dinner had an appetizer including artichoke puttanesca and Moroccan barbecue shrimp.

Jacqueline Morton, Jonathan Coleman, Paul Nucci and Nora Everlove

Paul Thoma, Steve Siegler, Clive Samuels and Bill Mitchell

Ruth Barker, Richard Ferrell, Claudia McCorkle, Beau the dog and Richard Wires

John and Mayra Schmidt

Emily Walsh and Kate Honea

Diane and Bob Roskamp

Matt and Barbara Aleer

Richard and Lisa Merrill

Richard Johnson and Deborah Kalb

Frank Martucci with Tom and Barbara Gardner

Ronelle Ashby and Phil King

Joan Langbord and George Hollingsworth

The annual gala was held at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on April 18.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Sarasota Ballet celebrated its 30th anniversary season with a lively outdoor gala on April 18.

Hundreds of Ballet supporters gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall where they enjoyed a performance of "Birthday Offering" by Sir Frederick Ashton.

Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb thanked the audience for coming and spoke to how happy he and the company were to perform in front of a live audience. Guests then headed outside for dinner and a paddle raise to support the company. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

