Asolo Repertory Theatre unveils new building on Tamiami Trail

The Asolo Repertory Theatre recently announced its five-year plan, called “Staging Our Future."

Part of that plan was to remodel the building on 5553 N. Tamiami Trail, which is at the southeast foot of the Asolo Rep’s home campus, the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. After a generous donation from Herman and Sharon Frankel, the building was able to be completed, and was then unveiled to donors and board members Oct. 25.

The building is a multi-purpose space, which will be used for storage, meetings and collaborations, archives, office space and a place for the special events team to store their items.

The signage was made possible by Carole Crosby.

However, right now, the signage looks a bit off-kilter.

"Some thought the signage was a artsy move on my end," Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said to the audience. The sign was actually run over by a car last week. Thankfully the sign is covered under insurance, and will be fixed, and raised higher, in the near future.