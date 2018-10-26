 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Board members and donors came to get the first look at the new building.

Asolo Repertory Theatre unveils new building on Tamiami Trail

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Board members and donors came to get the first look at the new building.

Buy this Photo
Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards gets excited telling the crowd about the new building.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards gets excited telling the crowd about the new building.

Buy this Photo
Herman and Sharon Frankel address the audience.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Herman and Sharon Frankel address the audience.

Buy this Photo
The dedication took place Oct. 25 at the Asolo Annex.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

The dedication took place Oct. 25 at the Asolo Annex.

Buy this Photo
Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele speaks.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele speaks.

Buy this Photo
Sharon and Herman Frankel unveil the new signage.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Sharon and Herman Frankel unveil the new signage.

Buy this Photo
The new signage in the back displays Herman and Sharon Frankel's name.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

The new signage in the back displays Herman and Sharon Frankel's name.

Buy this Photo
Guests clap as the new signage is revealed.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Guests clap as the new signage is revealed.

Buy this Photo
Sharon and Herman Frankel

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Sharon and Herman Frankel

Buy this Photo
Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, Herman and Sharon Frankel and Ann Charters

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Managing Director Linda DiGabriele, Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards, Herman and Sharon Frankel and Ann Charters

Buy this Photo
Herman and Sharon Frankel with Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Herman and Sharon Frankel with Carole Crosby and Larry Wickless

Buy this Photo
The annex was an older building that was updated.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

The annex was an older building that was updated.

Buy this Photo
A cheese tray was available for guests to snack on as they listened to the speakers.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

A cheese tray was available for guests to snack on as they listened to the speakers.

Buy this Photo
The new building will serve as a meeting space.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

The new building will serve as a meeting space.

Buy this Photo
The sign out front of the building faces Tamiami Trail.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

The sign out front of the building faces Tamiami Trail.

Buy this Photo
The new building will be a storage and meeting space for Asolo Rep.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

The new building will be a storage and meeting space for Asolo Rep.

Buy this Photo
Guests were able to tour the building after the unveiling.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Guests were able to tour the building after the unveiling.

Buy this Photo
Guests view the special events storage space.

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 |

Guests view the special events storage space.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Herman and Sharon Frankel Asolo Rep Annex Dedication was hosted Oct. 25 at the Asolo Rep Annex.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Asolo Repertory Theatre recently announced its five-year plan, called “Staging Our Future." 

Part of that plan was to remodel the building on 5553 N. Tamiami Trail, which is at the southeast foot of the Asolo Rep’s home campus, the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. After a generous donation from Herman and Sharon Frankel, the building was able to be completed, and was then unveiled to donors and board members Oct. 25. 

The building is a multi-purpose space, which will be used for storage, meetings and collaborations, archives, office space and a place for the special events team to store their items.

The signage was made possible by Carole Crosby.

However, right now, the signage looks a bit off-kilter. 

"Some thought the signage was a artsy move on my end," Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said to the audience. The sign was actually run over by a car last week. Thankfully the sign is covered under insurance, and will be fixed, and raised higher, in the near future.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement