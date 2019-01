Asolo Repertory Theatre supporters gathered for an early luncheon Jan. 23 at Art Ovation Hotel.

The Director's Take Luncheon brought in the directors of the theater company's current and upcoming productions "Sweat," "The Crucible" and "A Doll's House Part 2" for a question-and-answer session.

Guests enjoyed mimosas and mingled before taking their seats for lunch and the panel discussion.