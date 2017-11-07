Asolo Rep supporters spend an evening under the Argentinian stars

The first Asolo Repertory Theatre Starry Night Dinner of the season was held on Nov. 6 at the home of Stanley Kane.
Asolo Repertory Theatre hosted its first Starry Night Dinner of the year on Nov. 6 where it usually takes place: at the home of Stanley Kane. As per tradition, it celebrated the company's fall musical, and this year, that production is "Evita."
Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood transported guests to South America with Argentinian dining, cocktails and tango dance performances.