Asolo Rep's Event Manager Laura Stuart Wood

Asolo Rep supporters spend an evening under the Argentinian stars

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Carol Camiener and Bev Bartner

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Chuck and Margie Barancik with Teri Hansen and Mark Pritchett

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

George Kole and Judy Zuckerberg

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Betsy Kane-Hartnett with John and Myrna Welch

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Alfred Eunice and Marj Kirchner

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Jane Connor and Kim Bleach

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Brianne Stewart, "Evita" Musical Director Sinai Tabak, and Asolo Rep Managing Director Linda DiGabriele

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Walton and Deborah Beacham

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Nan Gold and Bruce Lehman

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Justin Gregory Lopez (who will play Che) with Michael Edwards, Ana Isabelle (who will play Evita) and "Evita" Director Josh Rhodes

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Raoul Molina and Mollie Holland

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Neil and Sandra Defeo

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Vicky Sierra and Federico Jorquera perform the tango with Victoria Sarquisse and Pablo Repun

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Jerry and Wendy Feinstein

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Hermione Gilpin and Joanne Powers

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Ana Isabelle sings "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" for Starry Night guests.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Gigi and Ben Huberman

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Darlene Abney and Larry Saslaw

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Justin Gregory Lopez performs for Starry Night guests.

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Ron and Rita Greenbaum

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards with Honorees Margie and Chuck Barancik

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

Stanley Kane and Betsy Kane-Hartnett

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 |

The first Asolo Repertory Theatre Starry Night Dinner of the season was held on Nov. 6 at the home of Stanley Kane.
by: Cliff Roles Contributing Photographer

Asolo Repertory Theatre hosted its first Starry Night Dinner of the year on Nov. 6 where it usually takes place: at the home of Stanley Kane. As per tradition, it celebrated the company's fall musical, and this year, that production is "Evita."

Special Events Manager Laura Stuart Wood transported guests to South America with Argentinian dining, cocktails and tango dance performances. 

