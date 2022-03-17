Artist Series Concerts Friends bring the music back at 2022 gala

Artist Series Concerts Friends brought the music back during its 2022 gala at the Laurel Oaks Country Club on March 16.

The organization's supporters returned after some time away for a fundraising event that supports its young artists with scholarship programs and performance opportunities. The 2022 gala had a "The Music is Back!" theme and featured a silent auction that included plenty of gifts and prizes.

Guests mingled and listened to music from pianist Eddie Tobin during the reception. The program then started in earnest when Co-chairwoman Jane Hunder, Executive Director Marcy Miller and Artist Series Concerts FRIENDS president Cyndi Mumm introduced themselves and thanked the audience for attending.

Dinner and dessert was later served before it was time for entertainment from the Luca Stine Trio and Marco Jimenez.