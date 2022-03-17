 Skip to main content
Co-chairwoman Jane Hunder, Executive Director Marcy Miller and Artist Series Concerts FRIENDS president Cyndi Mumm

Artist Series Concerts Friends bring the music back at 2022 gala

The event was held at the Laurel Oaks Country Club.

Sheera Margolies and Barb Ebersole

The silent auction had plenty of gifts and prizes.

Ted and Judy Beilman with James and Patricia Chiarella

India and Bruce Lesser with Zoey and Jim Zakovec

Ralph and Jinny Scheffert

Pat and Greg Reinhart

Kim Kahn and Norma Barne

Ann Waller and Chuck Albers

Bill and Alice Fry

Diana and Bill Stewart

Patrick and Lydia McKenzie

Joseph Holt and Eddie Tobin

Judy Beilman with honorary chairs Ron Rice and David Chivas

The fundraising event was held March 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Artist Series Concerts Friends brought the music back during its 2022 gala at the Laurel Oaks Country Club on March 16.

The organization's supporters returned after some time away for a fundraising event that supports its young artists with scholarship programs and performance opportunities. The 2022 gala had a "The Music is Back!" theme and featured a silent auction that included plenty of gifts and prizes.

Guests mingled and listened to music from pianist Eddie Tobin during the reception. The program then started in earnest when Co-chairwoman Jane Hunder, Executive Director Marcy Miller and Artist Series Concerts FRIENDS president Cyndi Mumm introduced themselves and thanked the audience for attending. 

Dinner and dessert was later served before it was time for entertainment from the Luca Stine Trio and Marco Jimenez. 

