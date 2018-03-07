 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Cyndi Mumm and Jane Hunder

Artist Series Concert Friends transform Michael's On East into a movie theater

Wednesday, Mar. 7, 2018

Co-Chairwomen Cyndi Mumm and Jane Hunder

Honorary Chairs Don and Jo Ann Burhart, Ray and Beverly Broth and Joan Suddarth

The gala was held at Michael's On East.

Ed Alley and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Ron Rice, Barbara Staton and David Chivas

Jean and Jim Zakovec, Kandy Kaak and Don and Jo Ann Burhart

John Alan Fischer, Lee Dougherty Ross and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Lee Dougherty Ross and Artistic Director Joseph Holt

Joan Zacchini, Barbara Warshaw, Jane Riggin and Sandy Cowing

Jean Zakovec, Kandy Kaak, Julie Harris, Jo Ann and Don Burhart, India and Bruce Lesser with Jim Zakovec

Ernie Kretzmer and Dorathea Sandland

Lucia Dial and Derek Brashier

Olivia Swaan and Lee Dougherty Ross

Many items were available in the silent auction, including 11 themed baskets.

Bobby Garibaldi-Sanders, Lydia McKenzie and Co-Chairwoman Jane Hunder

Terri and John Tumlin with Marie Petersons

The Artist Series Concert Gala had both a silent auction and a live auction.

Patti Wertheimer and Gloria Moss

Bill Buchman entertained guests with jazz music throughout cocktail hour.

Don Von Steen and Nancy Reichl

Sandy Cowing

Jim Martin, Ron Rice and Jim Chiavella

The Artist Series Concert held its annual gala March 7.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

It was a night at the movies for the Artist Series Concert and Friends on March 7, or rather, a night at Michael's On East. 

The Artist Series Concert Friends' annual gala this year was called "A Night at the Movies  – Celebrating the Golden Age of the Movie Musicals." The entrance to the ballroom mimic'ed walking into a theater with a red carpet and movie theater decor. 

During cocktail hour, guests were invited to take a photo in the photo booth, try their luck at the wine draw, purchase raffle tickets and bid on the silent auction items. 

After cocktail hour and dinner, "Forbidden Hollywood" entertained with vocals and a piano number while guests enjoyed dessert. A live auction finished off the evening. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

