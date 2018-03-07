Artist Series Concert Friends transform Michael's On East into a movie theater

It was a night at the movies for the Artist Series Concert and Friends on March 7, or rather, a night at Michael's On East.

The Artist Series Concert Friends' annual gala this year was called "A Night at the Movies – Celebrating the Golden Age of the Movie Musicals." The entrance to the ballroom mimic'ed walking into a theater with a red carpet and movie theater decor.

During cocktail hour, guests were invited to take a photo in the photo booth, try their luck at the wine draw, purchase raffle tickets and bid on the silent auction items.

After cocktail hour and dinner, "Forbidden Hollywood" entertained with vocals and a piano number while guests enjoyed dessert. A live auction finished off the evening.