 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bill and Kathy Waddell

Wildest dreams come true at Beaux Arts Ball and iconcept runway show

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Bill and Kathy Waddell

Buy this Photo
Amanda Marie Mason arrives in a butterfly-inspired look.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Amanda Marie Mason arrives in a butterfly-inspired look.

Buy this Photo
Art Center Sarasota volunteers lynn Wonders and Wendy Walker

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Art Center Sarasota volunteers lynn Wonders and Wendy Walker

Buy this Photo
Eric Cross, Lissa Murphy and Vinny Sizemore

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Eric Cross, Lissa Murphy and Vinny Sizemore

Buy this Photo
Pure and Prew Rueangaran, David Slomack and Kim Harrison

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Pure and Prew Rueangaran, David Slomack and Kim Harrison

Buy this Photo
Anna von Gehr and Rob Tarbell are crowned the event's prom queen and king.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Anna von Gehr and Rob Tarbell are crowned the event's prom queen and king.

Buy this Photo
Anna von Gehr and Rob Tarbell are crowned the event's prom queen and king.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Anna von Gehr and Rob Tarbell are crowned the event's prom queen and king.

Buy this Photo
Brianna Summers kicks off the drag show.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Brianna Summers kicks off the drag show.

Buy this Photo
Berri Wild performs.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Berri Wild performs.

Buy this Photo
Mya Valentine performs a song by Sia.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Mya Valentine performs a song by Sia.

Buy this Photo
Liz Dobbins models a look made of badminton net, Tyvek and a yoga mat made by designer Jim Stewart.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Liz Dobbins models a look made of badminton net, Tyvek and a yoga mat made by designer Jim Stewart.

Buy this Photo
Maezi Kegerreis models a look made out of black vinyl sprinkler tubing by designer Traci Kegerreis.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Maezi Kegerreis models a look made out of black vinyl sprinkler tubing by designer Traci Kegerreis.

Buy this Photo
Danielle Bender models a design by Danielle Dygert.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Danielle Bender models a design by Danielle Dygert.

Buy this Photo
Eric Cross' "Homage to the Chrysler Building" design is modeled by Lynn Barrie.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Eric Cross' "Homage to the Chrysler Building" design is modeled by Lynn Barrie.

Buy this Photo
Traci Kegerreis models a look by Maezie Kegerreis.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Traci Kegerreis models a look by Maezie Kegerreis.

Buy this Photo
Heidi Powell struts the runway with a design made by herself and Annemarie Furlong.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Heidi Powell struts the runway with a design made by herself and Annemarie Furlong.

Buy this Photo
Marina Sommers models a design by Barbara Gunter Anderson.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Marina Sommers models a design by Barbara Gunter Anderson.

Buy this Photo
Elaine Herda

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Elaine Herda

Buy this Photo
Annette and Rick Maddox

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Annette and Rick Maddox

Buy this Photo
Michael Nogueira, Eduardo Anaya and Joshua Beadle

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Michael Nogueira, Eduardo Anaya and Joshua Beadle

Buy this Photo

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Buy this Photo
Cutter Hume and Jaimie Moriarty

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Cutter Hume and Jaimie Moriarty

Buy this Photo
Sarah Valdez and Dustin Juengel

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Sarah Valdez and Dustin Juengel

Buy this Photo
Lynnette and Dave Werning

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Lynnette and Dave Werning

Buy this Photo
Gwen Cooke models a look made out of gift wrap and newspaper by Ray Peper.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Gwen Cooke models a look made out of gift wrap and newspaper by Ray Peper.

Buy this Photo
Patra Jordan models "The Queen of Dreams" by Executive Director of Art Center Sarasota Lisa Berger

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Patra Jordan models "The Queen of Dreams" by Executive Director of Art Center Sarasota Lisa Berger

Buy this Photo
Kevin Todd Dayton models a look by designers Allison Lehti and Marty Montague.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Kevin Todd Dayton models a look by designers Allison Lehti and Marty Montague.

Buy this Photo
Kelly Ermold, Elaine Herda and Tom Palazzo

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

Kelly Ermold, Elaine Herda and Tom Palazzo

Buy this Photo
The Charos win best group costume.

Sunday, May. 13, 2018 |

The Charos win best group costume.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Art Center Sarasota hosted its 10th annual iConcept Runway Show during its Beaux Arts Ball at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on May 11.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Art Center Sarasota brought back to life one of Sarasota’s more eccentric events, the Beaux Arts Ball, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its iconcept runway show fundraiser.

Guests arrived at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Grand Foyer on May 11 wearing elaborate costumes, just as Sarasota locals had done during the original Beaux Arts Ball, one of the biggest social events in the ‘40s and ‘50s.

The iconcept runway show featured creative fashion statements from 16 artists showcasing designs made out of unorthodox fabric and materials, from champagne bottle caps to mosquito nets.

The event also featured a drag show performance from The Fantasy Girls.

Related Stories

Advertisement