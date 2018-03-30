Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe hosts casual, beachy evening

Flip flops replaced heels for the April Fool's Fete on March 29 at Michael's On East.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's annual dinner brought beachy vibes to the atrium. Bubble machines filled the air with bubbles and beach balls hung from the ballroom ceiling.

Guests were dressed in colorful attire, matching the vibrancy of the ballroom.

After cocktail hour, dinner was served followed by performances from the theater company and dancing on the dance floor.