 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairwomen Doris Johnson and Lynne Ross

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe hosts casual, beachy evening

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Doris Johnson and Lynne Ross

Buy this Photo
Kim Davis, Marta Riordan, Jim Boyle and Executive Director Julie Leach

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Kim Davis, Marta Riordan, Jim Boyle and Executive Director Julie Leach

Buy this Photo
Each place setting had a chocolate waiting for whoever was seated there.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Each place setting had a chocolate waiting for whoever was seated there.

Buy this Photo
This is the second year the fete has taken a laid-back approach.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

This is the second year the fete has taken a laid-back approach.

Buy this Photo
Tables were adorned with sand toys, sunglasses and bubbles.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Tables were adorned with sand toys, sunglasses and bubbles.

Buy this Photo
Michael's On East was colorfully decorated with beach balls.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Michael's On East was colorfully decorated with beach balls.

Buy this Photo
Bubble machines decorated the atrium with bubbles.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Bubble machines decorated the atrium with bubbles.

Buy this Photo
Ron Bastek, Bill Tusaie and Tom Bosa

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Ron Bastek, Bill Tusaie and Tom Bosa

Buy this Photo
Carol Janssens and Elizabeth Spahn

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Carol Janssens and Elizabeth Spahn

Buy this Photo
Board Chairwoman Marian Moss and Cheryl Anderson

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Board Chairwoman Marian Moss and Cheryl Anderson

Buy this Photo
Cheryl Anderson, Lois Watson and Margie Lee

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Cheryl Anderson, Lois Watson and Margie Lee

Buy this Photo
Randall Morgan, Barbara Gibbs, Harriet Cowan, Lota Mushaw and Michael Page

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Randall Morgan, Barbara Gibbs, Harriet Cowan, Lota Mushaw and Michael Page

Buy this Photo
Lovella Phillips and Tomasa Mandes

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Lovella Phillips and Tomasa Mandes

Buy this Photo
Bob and Gail Hetler and Michael Gardiner

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Bob and Gail Hetler and Michael Gardiner

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwoman Doris Johnson, Martin and Nila Padarathsingh and Bob and Debbie Franks

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Co-Chairwoman Doris Johnson, Martin and Nila Padarathsingh and Bob and Debbie Franks

Buy this Photo
Diane Michaels and Pat Kordis

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Diane Michaels and Pat Kordis

Buy this Photo
Jim and Charlie Ann Syprett

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Jim and Charlie Ann Syprett

Buy this Photo
Kelly and Rick Askerud

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Kelly and Rick Askerud

Buy this Photo
Flo and Rob Grant

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Flo and Rob Grant

Buy this Photo
Ashley Kozel and Marko Radisic

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Ashley Kozel and Marko Radisic

Buy this Photo
Roxie Jerde, Audrey Robbins, Melle Miller and Felice Schulander

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Roxie Jerde, Audrey Robbins, Melle Miller and Felice Schulander

Buy this Photo
Marvin Albert and Gerri Aaron

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Marvin Albert and Gerri Aaron

Buy this Photo
Harriett Hobson, Charles Williams, Sy and Shelley Goldblatt and Ann Hobson-Pilot

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Harriett Hobson, Charles Williams, Sy and Shelley Goldblatt and Ann Hobson-Pilot

Buy this Photo
Arlene Greene and Arleane Stier

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Arlene Greene and Arleane Stier

Buy this Photo
Matt Holt, Allison Kummery, Michael Mendez and Kim Davis

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Matt Holt, Allison Kummery, Michael Mendez and Kim Davis

Buy this Photo
The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performers sing "Happy Birthday" to Tomeika Koski via a video.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

The Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performers sing "Happy Birthday" to Tomeika Koski via a video.

Buy this Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performers Sheldon Rhoden, Michael Mendez, Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Leon S. Pitts II.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performers Sheldon Rhoden, Michael Mendez, Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs and Leon S. Pitts II.

Buy this Photo
Board Chairwoman Marian Moss welcomes guests to the fete.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Board Chairwoman Marian Moss welcomes guests to the fete.

Buy this Photo
Co-Chairwomen Doris Johnson and Lynne Ross thank the evening's sponsors.

Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 |

Co-Chairwomen Doris Johnson and Lynne Ross thank the evening's sponsors.

Buy this Photo
Share
April Fool's Fete was held March 29 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Flip flops replaced heels for the April Fool's Fete on March 29 at Michael's On East. 

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's annual dinner brought beachy vibes to the atrium. Bubble machines filled the air with bubbles and beach balls hung from the ballroom ceiling. 

Guests were dressed in colorful attire, matching the vibrancy of the ballroom.

After cocktail hour, dinner was served followed by performances from the theater company and dancing on the dance floor.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement