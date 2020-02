Animal Rescue Coalition hosted a pet-filled party Feb. 23 with its annual Unconditional Love gala at Michael's On East.

As you would hope, the night's cocktail hour had a number of puppies in a playpen area for guests to play and take photos with. Guests mingled over drinks and supported Animal Rescue Coalition's mission of taking care of animals through spay and neuter programs. Dinner and a live auction concluded the night.