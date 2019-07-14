 Skip to main content
Alliance Francaise de Sarasota President Carole Crosby with Gene and Elena Oliveri

Alliance Francaise de Sarasota celebrates La Fête Nationale

Alliance Francaise de Sarasota President Carole Crosby with Gene and Elena Oliveri

Jackie Germain and Michael Brophy with Ken and Jeanette Burghy

Jackie Germain and Michael Brophy with Ken and Jeanette Burghy

George and Judith Hofmann with Angel Hissom

George and Judith Hofmann with Angel Hissom

James and Connie Scardelli

James and Connie Scardelli

Rick Kerby, Kevin Steele and Rick Waid

Rick Kerby, Kevin Steele and Rick Waid

Tangi Colombel and Helene Bergbauer

Tangi Colombel and Helene Bergbauer

Lynne Partington and Jerry Czarnecki

Lynne Partington and Jerry Czarnecki

Jackie Svilokis and Evelyn Kupczak

Jackie Svilokis and Evelyn Kupczak

Emile and Pamela Langlois with Marlene and Stan Valerga

Emile and Pamela Langlois with Marlene and Stan Valerga

Amanda Pearsall and Amy Reid

Amanda Pearsall and Amy Reid

Marie Jose and Michelle Peck

Marie Jose and Michelle Peck

Stal Valerga, Alliance Francaise de Sarasota President Carole Crosby, Scott Guinn and Jonathan Courtemanche

Stal Valerga, Alliance Francaise de Sarasota President Carole Crosby, Scott Guinn and Jonathan Courtemanche

Sue and Mike Boorstein

Sue and Mike Boorstein

Richard Wires and Jonathan Coleman

Richard Wires and Jonathan Coleman

Cindy Burke and Jason McGuire

Cindy Burke and Jason McGuire

Jayne Parker and Marilyn Johnson

Jayne Parker and Marilyn Johnson

Larry Haspel and Larry Wickless

Larry Haspel and Larry Wickless

Barbara Frey with Dick and Cornelia Matson

Barbara Frey with Dick and Cornelia Matson

The Bastille Day gala had guests bidding on a number of silent auction items.

The Bastille Day gala had guests bidding on a number of silent auction items.

Amanda, Rusty and Ginny Pearsall

Amanda, Rusty and Ginny Pearsall

Parker Reinheimer and Grant Clark

Parker Reinheimer and Grant Clark

Isabelle Striplin and Helene Bergbauer

Isabelle Striplin and Helene Bergbauer

Stephanie and Brian Hansom

Stephanie and Brian Hansom

Tangi Colombel

Tangi Colombel

Susan Brainerd, Gayle Guynup and Joan Golub

Susan Brainerd, Gayle Guynup and Joan Golub

Richard Antoine, Dororthy O'Brien and Bob Hanson

Richard Antoine, Dororthy O'Brien and Bob Hanson

Frank Tucciarone and Roberta Person

Frank Tucciarone and Roberta Person

Jonathan Coleman, Rick Kerby, Kevin Steele, Rick Waid and Alliance Francaise de Sarasota president Carole Crosby

Jonathan Coleman, Rick Kerby, Kevin Steele, Rick Waid and Alliance Francaise de Sarasota president Carole Crosby

The Bastille Day Gala had guests celebrating French independence at Michael's on the Bay.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

It was an evening of French pride during Alliance Francaise de Sarasota's Bastille Day Gala July 14 at Michael's on the Bay. The organization's members and supporters — numbering over 100 — filled the venue to celebrate the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille and French independence. 

Guests started the evening by mingling over cocktails and checking out silent auction items before settling down for dinner. The night finished with dancing and a drawing for a wine basket. Proceeds from the event benefited Alliance Francaise de Sarasota's educational programs.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

