Alliance Francaise de Sarasota celebrates La Fête Nationale

It was an evening of French pride during Alliance Francaise de Sarasota's Bastille Day Gala July 14 at Michael's on the Bay. The organization's members and supporters — numbering over 100 — filled the venue to celebrate the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille and French independence.

Guests started the evening by mingling over cocktails and checking out silent auction items before settling down for dinner. The night finished with dancing and a drawing for a wine basket. Proceeds from the event benefited Alliance Francaise de Sarasota's educational programs.