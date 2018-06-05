Guests sing Disney tunes for All Faiths Food Bank

Disney music sang by guests rang through the air at Escape Reality Sarasota June 5.

All Faiths Food Bank and Escape Reality SRQ came together to host the Adult Disney Karaoke Fundraiser. Guests dressed in their Disney best for this karaoke night. Themed cocktails were served, matching the guests attire and the music.

Proceeds from the night went to the Backpack Program at All Plains Food Bank. The Backpack Program provides hungry children with healthy food for the weekends.