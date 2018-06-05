 Skip to main content
Jessica Truman and Alyssa Holcomb

Guests sing Disney tunes for All Faiths Food Bank

Kelly Owen sings a duet with Dallas Lowe.

Suzan Ponte and Ava Pandeloglou

Jaqi Harris, Rob Young and Chairwoman Gabriela Berrios

Chairwoman Gabriela Berrios and Elaina Mand

Cameron Parker and Alexa Bullis

Riana Elliott and Jaqi Harris sing a song from "Beauty and the Beast."

Sarah Crank sings "Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid."

The "Under the Sea" cocktail was named after "The Little Mermaid."

Desserts and appetizers were served.

Theresa Dwulit and Andrea Jackson

Andrew Clark sings "The Bare Necessities."

Danielle Reynolds, Wade and Danielle Raymond, Caitlin Roberts and Kelly King

Disney-themed cocktail were available for purchase.

Alex Garner and Erin Garner

Suzan Ponte, Jaqi Harris and Caitlin Roberts

The Adult Disney Karaoke Fundraiser was hosted June 5 at Escape Reality Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Disney music sang by guests rang through the air at Escape Reality Sarasota June 5. 

All Faiths Food Bank and Escape Reality SRQ came together to host the Adult Disney Karaoke Fundraiser. Guests dressed in their Disney best for this karaoke night. Themed cocktails were served, matching the guests attire and the music. 

Proceeds from the night went to the Backpack Program at All Plains Food Bank. The Backpack Program provides hungry children with healthy food for the weekends.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

