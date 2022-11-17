AJC West Coast Florida honors top supporters with Human Relations awards dinner

There were plenty of reasons for celebration during AJC West Coast Florida's 2022 Human Relations Awards Dinner on Nov. 17.

On top of the annual award that was presented to Sarasota philanthropists Dr. Joel and Gail Morganroth for their continued support of AJC's programs and initiatives, guests also celebrated the arrival of a new CEO leading the Jewish advocacy organization.

Guests met at Michael's On East for the annual luncheon where they mingled and eventually packed the Michael's On East ballroom for an evening of support.

AJC West Coast director Brian Lipton welcomed the audience and thanked all in attendance for their continuing contributions. AJC then led the Motzi blessing before dinner — which was comprised of miso glazed salmon, aparagus, red peppers, salad and more — was served.

AJC Regional President Anne Virag then took to the stage to welcome the night's keynote speaker — new AJC CEO Ted Deutch, who recently joined the organization in October.

Veronica Brady led a tribute to the Morganroths before the duo took the stage to thank the audience for the award.