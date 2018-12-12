First of two AJC Winter Lunch & Learn events welcomes author

The American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida hosted the luncheon Dec. 12 at Michael's On East.
The American Jewish Committee West Coast Florida kicked off its Winter Lunch & Learn series Dec. 12 at Michael's On East.
The special guest for the day was Author and Peace Activist Mohammed AL Samawi. During his speech, he talked about building a bridge between the Islamic, Jewish and Christian communities.
The series will continue Jan. 14 with the second Lunch & Learn of the series, and the first of 2019.