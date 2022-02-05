 Skip to main content
Chairwomen Cornelia Matson, Wendy Carlton and Rosemary Eure

2022 Palm Ball brings color to Bay Preserve

The night had a vibrant color scheme.

President Christine Johnson with Kay Mathers and Claudia Cardillo

Dina Malloch and Jeremy Wright

Stephen and Sharon Patrice with board chair Rhonda Deems and Dan Deems

Hamilton Coffey and Will Diamond

Luke Simonds, Lindsey Morrison, Ashley Morrison, Leiza Fitzgerald and Lowe Morrison

Katheryn Ross-Nash and Chamie Brown

Roberto Villanueva and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva with Deborah Hill and David Flach

David and Kirstin Fulkerson

Rebekah and Jeff Boudrie

Renee Phinney and Glenn Reith

Anna and Will Chase with Dean Piccirillo

Debi Osborne with Louis and Cosette Kosiba

Carolyn Johnson, DC Randle, Victor Von Klemperer, Megan Lowman and Margie Peter

Valerie Dallacqua, Lisa Napolitano, Maryanne Andrew and Margie Peter

Mark and Shawn Thompson

Jack and Victoria Chapman

Sabrina Cummings

Haley DeLeon plays violin.

The annual event brought splashes of color to the conservation space on Feb. 5.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast paid tribute to the beauty and biodiversity of Southwest Florida with its colorful Palm Ball on Feb. 5.

Hundreds of guests headed to the Bay Preserve at Osprey for the 14th annual gala. The night's "The Kaleidoscope of Nature" theme played up vibrant blues, yellows and other shades and guests matched those colors with their own creative outfits. 

Guests mingled outdoors during the reception before it was time for the program to start within the colorful tent space. 

President Christine Johnson thanked the audience for their support for the nonprofit's many programs protecting the area's environmental health before food was served. The paddle raise and live auction followed soon after, with the nonprofit raising more than $300,000 by the end of the night. 

