2022 Palm Ball brings color to Bay Preserve

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast paid tribute to the beauty and biodiversity of Southwest Florida with its colorful Palm Ball on Feb. 5.

Hundreds of guests headed to the Bay Preserve at Osprey for the 14th annual gala. The night's "The Kaleidoscope of Nature" theme played up vibrant blues, yellows and other shades and guests matched those colors with their own creative outfits.

Guests mingled outdoors during the reception before it was time for the program to start within the colorful tent space.

President Christine Johnson thanked the audience for their support for the nonprofit's many programs protecting the area's environmental health before food was served. The paddle raise and live auction followed soon after, with the nonprofit raising more than $300,000 by the end of the night.