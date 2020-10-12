Mike and Nicki Bergin make the walk nearly every day from their Twin Shores home to get a cup of coffee at Harry’s Continental Kitchens.

Not long ago, the Bergins noticed the World War II memorial marker was missing from its signpost near the town's mid-key water station at 4250 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Seven historic spots Seven historical markers were installed on Longboat Key in 1997. Near the east end of Broadway Street, a marker notes the location of a covered town dock that was destroyed in the hurricane of 1921.

In the 600 block of Broadway Street, a marker notes locations of Longboat Key's first home, built in 1882 and the concrete block house built by attorney John Walters in the early 1900s and still standing.

In the 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, a marker describes U.S. Coast Guard operations and their nightly beach patrols connected with a World War II target range.

In the 4200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, opposite the water plant, marker commemorates Longboat Key as a target and bombing range in World War II. It turned up missing recently and is being replaced.

In the 3900 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive, opposite a town lift station, a marker notes the activities in the gulf of Spanish galleons and Indian canoes starting in the mid-1500s.

Near Fire Station 92, a marker tells of the farming community that thrived on the Key until the hurricane of 1921 destroyed the crops and covered most of the Key with salt water.

At Overlook Park, a marker tells about the Ritz Carlton Hotel, started in 1925 and never finished., Learn more about the island's history and its landmarks at longboatkey.org/our-town/history-of-longboat-key/historic-markers

“The sad thing is it’s part of Longboat Key history,” Mike Bergin said of the marker that commemorated U.S. Army Air Corps’ use of the Key as a bombing range during World War II.

The marker was one of seven erected around the island in 1997. The town and the Longboat Key Historical Society teamed up on that project.

Earlier this year, crews repainted the water station, so Nicki Bergin thought the town might have temporarily removed the memorial for that reason to protect it.

Flying high again The World War II historical marker wasn’t the only thing Twin Shores residents have noticed missing from mid-Key. The neighborhood’s American flag was torn from its pole as Hurricane Sally churned through the gulf and threw storms towards Longboat Key. Resident John Langwig, who watched the flag from his kitchen window daily, put out a call for folks to keep an eye out for the missing stars and stripes, but it never turned up. After a couple weeks, the Twin Shores homeowners association purchased a new flag to hoist at the top of the pole. “Alas, no luck,” Langwig wrote in a post thanking all those who kept an eye out. “So a beautiful new flag!” +++Story

“I thought maybe they took it down because they didn't want to get near the dust and dirt and paint,” she said.

However, Longboat Key Public Works Director Isaac Brownman said his department is not aware of what happened to the historic marker.

“As you can see from the photo, it’s quite a large metal,” Mike Bergin said. “It would take some getting off. It’s not like it fell off in the wind.”

Longboat Key’s Public Works Department is planning to replace the memorial.

Brownman said it cost $325 the last time the town ordered a memorial marker. He said he anticipates a similar cost for the replacement.

“We are in conversations with a sign vendor now,” Brownman wrote in an email.

The vendor will let the town know how long it will take to replace the sign, Brownman said.