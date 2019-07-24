World Rowing U23 Championships underway at Nathan Benderson Park

The 2019 World Rowing Under 23 Championships are now officially underway.

Nathan Benderson Park is hosting the event, which will run through Sunday.

The USA's Thomas Beck, David Bridges, George Esau and Liam Corrigan finshed fifth in their heat of the men's four at the 2019 World Rowing U23 Championships. They are headed to repechage on Thursday.

Wednesday's races were all heat races, qualifying teams for the semifinals or sending them to repechage (a second-chance race) depending on the results. Heat races will continue into Thursday, when the repechage races and exhibition races will begin. The finals begin on Saturday and continue Sunday, with the women's eight race closing the event.

Tickets for the entirety of the event can be purchased at worldunder23.com for $20. This gets you access to Regatta Island, the closest point to the finish line, and to the event's vendors. The event is also free to watch from the park's west bank or from the parking lot at the south starting line.