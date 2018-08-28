 Skip to main content
Sarasota Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 1 hour ago

Women's Sports Museum accepting applications for Outstanding Female Athlete scholarships

The museum is accepting applications through Sept. 14.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

High school senior female athletes in the area have an opportunity to pocket some extra cash for college thanks to the Women's Sports Museum

The museum is accepting applications for its Outstanding Female Athlete scholarships through Sept. 14. Any female high school senior in Sarasota, Manatee or Charlotte counties who plays at least one sport is eligible. By the deadline, students must submit the application itself, an essay and a coach recommendation letter. Scholarship recipients will be selected based on factors including "the student’s essay, athletic ability, demonstrated leadership and strength of character," according to the museum's website. 

Two winners will be selected. Winners will receive $2,000 for tuition at a two or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school. The winners will be announced at the museum's third-annual gala, to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Selby Gardens.

Application materials and more information can be found at the museum's website, and tickets to the gala can be purchased online

 

