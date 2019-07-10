 Skip to main content
Your Town
Sarasota Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019 1 hour ago

WBTT campers prepare for performance

Share
Around 30 Stage of Discovery campers tried on their costumes for their upcoming July 14 performance.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe showed off their costumes this week for the musical revue “A Journey to Motown,” written and directed by Nate Jacobs.

From royal-blue princess-cut dresses and 1950s-style polka dot dresses to sparkling, floor-length red gowns, the students paraded around in costumes designed by Adrienne Pitts, WBTT’s wardrobe manager.

The Sunday performance, the end of the five-week Stage of Discovery camp program, will take place at 7 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

Related Stories

Advertisement