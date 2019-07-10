WBTT campers prepare for performance

Around 30 Stage of Discovery campers tried on their costumes for their upcoming July 14 performance.
Students from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe showed off their costumes this week for the musical revue “A Journey to Motown,” written and directed by Nate Jacobs.
From royal-blue princess-cut dresses and 1950s-style polka dot dresses to sparkling, floor-length red gowns, the students paraded around in costumes designed by Adrienne Pitts, WBTT’s wardrobe manager.
The Sunday performance, the end of the five-week Stage of Discovery camp program, will take place at 7 p.m. at Neel Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.