Voters to decide on funding Legacy Trail extension

Voters will decide in November whether to pay up to $65 million to extend the Legacy Trail into the north county area.

The Sarasota County Commission voted unanimously to put the next step in extending and constructing the Legacy Trail in the hands of voters in November.

“We’re about to find out how much support this idea has, because it’s not really our decision, it’s the decision of the people of Sarasota County,” Commission Chair Nancy Detert said.

Referendum Language SARASOTA COUNTY LEGACY TRAIL EXTENSION WITH ENHANCED SAFETY AND CONNECTIONS GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS To acquire and improve The Legacy Trail Extension railroad corridor as a safe trail for walking, running, and cycling with enhanced connectivity from North Port through Venice to downtown Sarasota, with additional improvements including safe crossings, overpasses, amenities, and increased accessibility, shall Sarasota County issue General Obligation bonds, not exceeding the maximum lawful interest rates, maturing within 20 years from each issuance, not exceeding $65 million payable from ad valorem taxes restricted to these purposes?

Commissioners approved a bond referendum that voters will consider in the general election that will allow the county to borrow up to $65 million for the purchase of another section of the trail and construction of connections and amenities along the trail.

The county purchased one segment of the trail, between Culverhouse Park and Ashton Road, in December for $7.9 million. The purchase of the next stretch, to extend the trail to Fruitville Road, will cost about $35 million and would be done by 2020, if voters approve the $65 million price tag.

Essentially, to fund the Legacy Trail, voters must agree to 20-year annual increases on property taxes in the neighborhood of $7-16 for every $200,000 of taxable value.

“This is true democracy. We put the question out there and now it’s up to the public to say yes or no,” Commissioner Charles Hines said. “It’s a large number.”

The construction of the trail and the necessary connections throughout the county would happen by 2040.

The hope is that eventually, the trail could be a regional connector between Sarasota, Manatee, Desoto and Charlotte counties. An estimated 200,000 people use the trail annually.

The referendum will be on the ballot in the general election this November.