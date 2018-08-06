Unicorp plans to begin demolishing Colony buildings this week

Demolition of the buildings at the site of the former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort is scheduled for Thursday, a contractor for the town said.

Unicorp National Developments, the company approved to build a St. Regis Hotel and Residences on the 17.6 acre site, began demolition July 26 with a media event at which four balconies were ripped from a building.

Construction crews have been working in the past two weeks to remove furniture and windows from the buildings, said Unicorp CEO Chuck Whittall. Now the contractors are removing asbestos, under license from the state, from 27 of the 28 structures that have been approved for demolition by the town.

Contractors plan to begin demolishing Building 15 first, according to plans submitted to the town. The process of demolishing the buildings will begin on the north side of the property, move to the south side then finish on the gulf side come November.

Longboat Key town officials gave Unicorp 120 days to demolish the buildings at the site, which the company is doing at no cost to the town.