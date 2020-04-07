Two COVID-19 patients die at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced today two additional COVID-19 patients have died at the facility.

A total of seven individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have died at SMH since the first reported death March 24.

SMH said 32 patients are hospitalized for the disease and 41 positive patients have been discharged. The hospital has administered more than 840 coronavirus tests and returned 69 positive results. Fifty-seven tests are still pending.

As of 11 a.m. today, the Florida Department of Health had confirmed 172 positive COVID-19 cases in Sarasota County and seven deaths.

