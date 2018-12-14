 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 10 hours ago

Turtle-ly awesome donation

On Dec. 7, the Longboat Key Turtle Watch donated $9,670 to Mote Marine Laboratory’s sea turtle and education programs
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

On Dec. 7, Longboat Key Turtle Watch donated $9,670 to Mote Marine Laboratory’s sea turtle and education programs, to which it has donated for the past nine years, according to a statement from Mote. This year’s donation included a little more than $2,000 in the name of longtime volunteer Freda Perrotta for Mote to purchase supplies such as GPS units, $2,000 for students from Title-1 schools to have access to Mote education programs and more. The Turtle Watch also rolled out its 2019 shirts. New this year are gray cotton shirts, which can be purchased at the UPS Store in the Centre Shops, 5380 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Quick-dry shirts in multiple colors are available at RIP Current Store in Whitney Beach Plaza at 6850 GMD.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

