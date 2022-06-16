Turtle gets trapped under a beach chair

Patrick Engle was vacationing at the Beach Castle Resort last week. He and his family took a long walk down the beach to watch the sunset when they spotted something almost ordinary to Longboaters but extraordinary to a Pennsylvanian.

A turtle was coming out of the Gulf onto the sand. He called seeing the sea turtle a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity turned tragic because it got stuck underneath a beach chair. Luckily, Engle was there to remove the chair.

“It’s so easy to take for granted the beautiful nature here on Longboat Key,” Engle said. “Seeing it firsthand really solidified the importance of the signs, posts and notices about cleaning up after oneself.”