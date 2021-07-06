Tropical Storm Elsa updates

Tropical Storm Elsa is approaching Sarasota and Manatee counties today, with the weather expected to deteriorate throughout the afternoon and evening. The Observer will update news and information throughout the day and evening.

12:25 p.m., Tuesday, July 6

Sarasota County administrator signs local state of emergency

A local state of emergency for Sarasota County was signed on Tuesday by County Administrator Jonathan Lewis .

Among other updates from Sarasota County;

Evacuation shelters: Based on reports from the National Weather Service regarding Elsa’s potential rainfall and wind impacts, the community is safe to shelter at home. No evacuation shelters will be opened at this time.

Public works: Moveable bridges operated by the Florida Department of Transportation and Sarasota County are being locked down by order of the United States Coast Guard.

Beaches: Lifeguard towers have been pulled back and there are no lifeguards on duty.

Trash collection: All trash, recycling, and yard waste collection services for residents in the unincorporated portions of Sarasota County is currently expected to resume Wednesday, July 7, but all schedules for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day. Residents are reminded to not put out bins today due to the potential of high winds.

Parks: All reservations within Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources parks or facilities were cancelled for Tuesday, July 6. Payments made for reservations that have been cancelled will be applied to any balance due on the account. If the account does not have a balance due, a refund will be processed. For questions or concerns, call 941-861-7275 (PARK) or email [email protected].

Sarasota County Area Transit: Sarasota County Area Transit fixed route service, SCAT Plus, OnDemand by Sarasota County and the Siesta Breeze remain closed.

Sarasota County Fire Department: Residents of barrier island communities are being asked to leave their gates up or open so first responders have access.

Noon, Tuesday, July 6

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce to close ahead of Elsa

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is closing its office at 2 p.m. today ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Chamber of Commerce President Gail Loefgren said in an email the office at 5390 Gulf of Mexico Drive Suite 102 would remain closed Wednesday.

The Chamber’s plan is to reopen the office at 9 a.m. Thursday.

10:45 a.m., Tuesday, July 6

Longboat Key issues Elsa advisory

The town of Longboat Key issued this advisory:

Tropical storm force winds of 40 with gusts up to 60 will impact our coast beginning Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. through Wednesday morning.

Onshore winds may produce tides of 3-5 feet above normal during this period although should be offset due to timing of low tide. High tide on Wednesday is at 1:30 am and 10:12 am with +2.4 foot tide.

Rain impacts will begin Tuesday with estimates of 6-8 inches during the period Elsa moves past. The ground is already saturated so the increased rainfall will enhance possibility of downed trees.

Trash collection is cancelled for Tuesday, No recycling collection until next Monday, July 12.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas can be expected Tuesday through Wednesday.

Tornado risk is elevated as the storm passes, so take protective actions if a tornado warning is issued.

Town facilities will be closed to the public on Tuesday. We will have staff providing services by e-mail, phone, our website, or accessed on-line.

The town will continue to staff a sand & bag station at Broadway Beach Access today until 2:00 pm.

High surf and beach erosion are expected, before and after, Elsa passes, as the storm progresses off our coast. Dangerous rip currents are a significant risk so beachgoers should avoid entering the water, swimming or surfing.

10:24 a.m. Tuesday, July 6

No sandbag operations today, Sarasota County says

After offering sandbags to residents Monday at Twin Lakes Park, Sarasota County announced it will not be providing sandbags today.

Airlines cancel more than 30 SRQ flights

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has no set plans to cease operations because of Tropical Storm Elsa, but most flights scheduled for the mid-to-late afternoon are already canceled, according to the SRQ website.

SRQ Executive Vice President Mark Stuckey said 31 flights have already been canceled this afternoon. All but three departing flights scheduled to leave Sarasota after 3:05 p.m. are listed as canceled on the airport’s website. The exceptions include a 4:57 p.m. flight to Atlanta, a 5:15 p.m. flight to Dallas-Fort Worth and a 7:30 p.m. flight to Charlotte.

Although the SRQ website said the airport is not expected to close, Stuckey said officials will evaluate their operational plans as they receive more information from the airlines. Once it’s clear when the final scheduled flight of the day is set to depart, Stuckey said the airport may decide to close its airfield. Stuckey said it’s possible the terminal may remain open for rental car operations.

10 a.m., Tuesday, July 6

No trash collection today in Manatee

Manatee County officials say there will be no trash collection in the county today. They urge resident to bring their trash containers indoors to keep them from blowing around.

9:53 a.m., Tuesday, July 6

Longboat Key gears up for flooding

Areas of Longboat Key with a history of flooding should be implementing their safety protocols ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa, Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi said in a call this morning.

“If your home or street floods, have a plan that you go to someone else’s house just to be safe,” Dezzi said. “Start working on your plan if you haven’t implemented it yet, because we will have flooding, we will have beach erosion.”

Dezzi said the rain and wind will pick up around 3 or 4 p.m. with more deterioration after 5 p.m., when sustained wind of about 60 mph are possible into the early morning. While the fire department will have a high water vehicle stationed at the north fire station, there’s no guarantee it will be able to respond to calls. The fire department does not respond to call when winds are above 45 mph for the safety of personnel.

"We want them to make sure that if they’re expected to get flooded in and they don’t want to stay, to leave now before the storm hits," public safety information officer Tina Adams said. "Get the house ready and have somewhere to go."

Longboat Key has four ways to communicate with citizens that will stay updated throughout the storm: the town website, Alert Longboat Key, the town Twitter account and the town Instagram account.

Dezzi said the storm, which will be parallel to the coast, is expected to be mostly a water event with standing water on roads, two to four inches of rain and about three to five feet of storm surge. Because the Key is on the right side of the storm, there is more potential for tornadic activity.

“This past week we’ve had nothing but rain, so our ground is really saturated so you have to be careful of downed power lines or trees falling,” Dezzi said. “The flooding issue in the (Longbeach) Village and those areas is something we want to watch for.”

The town is not conducting trash pickup today, so bring in cans before the wind begins. Boat owners who have their boats on lifts need to make sure to secure them and tie them up in case the storm surge gets high enough. To help with potential flooding, Longboat Key residents can get up to 10 sandbags at the town’s station at the Broadway beach access. There are no plans to shut off water to the island, but if St. Armands floods, the city of Sarasota may shut down the Ringling Bridge.

For those who feel the need to evacuate the island, Dezzi said they should find a hotel, friend’s house or go to the Manatee County general population shelter at Manatee High School, as Sarasota County does not have any shelters open currently.

Town offices are closed today. The town will assess later on re-opening on Wednesday.

8 a.m., Tuesday, July 6

Tropical storm warnings set for Sarasota and Manatee

The National Weather Service this morning set tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings for the entire west coast of Florida, including Sarasota and Manatee counties. Steady rain and heavier storms and squalls are expected to overspread the area by afternoon lasting through the overnight. Calmer weather is expected on Wednesday.

4 p.m. Monday, July 5

City declares state of emergency, cancels commission meeting

The city of Sarasota has declared a local state of emergency as part of its preparation efforts in response to Tropical Storm Elsa.

In a release, the city announced its offices will be closed Tuesday, and Tuesday’s City Commission meeting is canceled. Wednesday’s City Commission meeting is still set to proceed as scheduled.

The city also announced its recreational facilities will be closed Tuesday, and summer camps and other parks programming are on hold because of the storm. Trash pickup for Tuesday is canceled and rescheduled for Saturday.

Declaring a local state of emergency gives municipalities greater flexibility pertaining to spending and resource allocation during an event such as a storm, the city said in the release. City Manager Marlon Brown approved the declaration in consultation with Mayor Hagen Brody, City Attorney Robert Fournier and City Auditor and Clerk Shayla Griggs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Saturday for areas in the storm’s projected path, including Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Florida’s west coast is forecast to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa as soon as Tuesday. There is a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch in effect for Sarasota.

2 p.m. Monday, July 5

Sarasota cancels city trash collection

The city of Sarasota announced the cancellation of trash, recycling and yard waste collection scheduled for Tuesday, a precautionary measure in response to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The city rescheduled Tuesday’s pickups for Saturday; Monday’s collection went forward as scheduled. The announcement advised residents to follow the city’s website and social media accounts for updates.