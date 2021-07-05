The city of Sarasota announced the cancellation of trash, recycling and yard waste collection scheduled for Tuesday, a precautionary measure in response to the potential effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The city said it has not yet rescheduled the affected pickups, and Monday’s collection went forward as scheduled. The announcement advised residents to follow the city’s website and social media accounts for updates.

A tropical storm warning and storm surge watch is in effect for Sarasota ahead of Elsa’s landfall in the United States.