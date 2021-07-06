Main Street at Lakewood Ranch merchants urged to take tropical storm Elsa seriously

Although tropical storm Elsa is not expected to reach hurricane status as it passes just off the region's coastline, Lakewood Ranch Commercial's Amanda Zipperer sent a note to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch businesses, advising them to make preparations for strong winds.

Zipperer "strongly encouraged" local businesses to "bring in all tables, chairs, heaters, umbrellas, etc., to limit possible damage" if they have outdoor seating.

Elsa was projected to arrive in the region Tuesday afternoon with the strongest effects coming late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, Manatee County declared a local state of emergency.

"It’s important for the public to monitor the storm and prepare for a possible tropical storm impacting our area,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur in a county release. “This will largely be a rain event but as the ground is already saturated, trees can easily topple from the winds produced by tropical storms in our area."