Lanes reopen after Sarasota traffic crash

Update: All lanes have reopened. Sarasota Police report the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Original story: Drivers in the heart of Sarasota are advised to avoid the area of Tamiami Trail and Bahia Vista Street after a serious crash at the intersection this afternoon, police said.

South Tamiami Trail is closed between Waldemere Street and Irving Street, likely for the next two hours, police said.

A victim has been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Sarasota Police traffic unit is investigating the crash.