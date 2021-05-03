Police issued 214 more citations and warnings in the first six months of the fiscal year than officers did over the same time in the previous fiscal year, in large part because of the town's resident-only parking system in Longbeach Village.

In a mid-year report on a range of emergency service topics, the town reported officers issued 751 tickets and warnings so far in fiscal year 2021. In the first six months of 2020, the town issued 537.

Since the implementation of the new system in January, the only public street parking is directly adjacent to the Village’s restaurants. Public parking is available on Broadway Street between Lois Avenue and Bayside Drive. There is also public parking available on Lois Avenue between Broadway Street and Linley Street.

In addition to the new permit program, the town also increased parking fines from $30 to $75.

The Longboat Key Police Department has also seen a higher number of calls for service: It received 3,178 calls thus far in fiscal year 2021 compared to 2,595 in fiscal year 2020. Some of those calls also can be attributed to residents notifying police of illegally parked cars in the Village.

Longboat Key Fire Rescue responded to fewer calls in the time frame, but took less time to arrive.

From Oct. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021, the Longboat Key Fire Rescue Department had an average response time of 5.4 minutes. The department responded to 990 calls. During the first six months of fiscal year 2020, it took Longboat Key firefighters an average of 5.6 minutes to respond to 1,046 calls.

“We look at the individual response time, but it's really important that we look at the average over time and we try to keep that within a certain range for both police and fire,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said. “It's critical to get there in a timely manner whether it's a medical emergency, a fire emergency, or some law enforcement matter that’s serious.”

The police department had spent $1.4 million of its $3.2 million budget by the mid-point of the fiscal year (44.5% vs. 44.64% in 2020). The fire rescue department spent $3.3 million of its $7.1 million budget (46.5% vs. 45.7 in 2020).

Marine calls are down with 59 in fiscal year 2021 compared to 78 the year before.

On the financial side

At the halfway point of the fiscal year, town officials say conditions are not as dire as the COVID-19 pandemic could have been.

“We believe we’re in a really good spot,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said. “Revenues are higher than we thought. We’re underspending a little bit like we did last year, so we should have a positive event at the end of the year that will go back into the savings.”

General fund snapshot Six months into the 2021 fiscal year, here is a quick look at the town's general fund and a comparison to 2020. Total revenue: $13,559,883 (83.1% of budget compared to 81.4% in 2020) Total expenses: $7,896.550 (45.6% of budget compared to 44.8% in 2020)

Town Finance Director Sue Smith estimated the town is set to lose about $436,986.32, based on the town's shares of sales tax, gas tax, tourist development taxes, recreational fees and Public Tennis Center revenues.

However, the town has received $219,077 in funding from the CARES Act and other grants for personal protective equipment.

“That doesn’t really offset the revenue losses because that’s something different, but I just wanted to point that out that we could get that type of collection,” Smith said.

Smith said the town is attempting to collect more money through FEMA and the state to recoup from the financial impact of the pandemic.

“We’ve been looking at the other federal opportunities,” Hamer said. “There’s been kind of an earmarking opportunity through local Congress members, and so we’ve been trying to pursue that as well.”

While Monday afternoon’s presentation was focused on the current fiscal year, commissions are set to hold the workshop on May 18 to discuss the capital plan and general fund. A second workshop is set for June 21.

The town is set to a maximum mileage rate on July 6. The Town Commission is set to hold its first reading for the fiscal year 2022 budget on Sept. 13 and adoption on Sept. 27.