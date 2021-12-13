Mayor Ken Schneier is taking matters into the Town Commission’s hands to improve historically spotty cell service on the north end of Longboat Key.

On Dec. 6, Schneier suggested the Town Commission have the final say about where wireless carriers put their small-cell poles instead of the Planning and Zoning Board.

“I’d like to emphasize that this request is in no way intended to be critical of the P&Z Board, any of its members or any of its actions,” Schneier said. “It simply is the recognition of the fact of solving of poor communications at the north end has been a key priory of this commission for years and involves a major policy issue affecting the island as a whole.”

Next month, the Town Commission plans to consider an ordinance that would have the P&Z Board serve in an advisory capacity for wireless carriers instead of having the final say.

It comes after the Nov. 16 P&Z meeting at which members voted to extend its public hearing with Verizon. The board is set to address Verizon’s proposal again at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Verizon seeks to build nine small cell poles and antennas throughout the north end of Longboat Key.

Town Manager Tom Harmer outlined what’s ahead of both the Town Commissions and the P&Z Board.

Town staff plans to present the proposed ordinance change to the P&Z Board on Jan. 18, according to Harmer. The P&Z Board would provide a recommendation of the proposed changes about whether members believe they should relinquish authority on which entity should have the final say about personal wireless carriers.

Then, the Town Commission would schedule a special meeting on Jan. 24 after its regular workshop meeting to hear the proposed ordinance with the P&Z recommendation. The Town Commission would then have a second reading and adoption of the ordinance on Feb. 7.

“That would then change the law and place the Commission in the final review and approval position after P&Z’s recommendation,” Harmer said.

If the changes get approved by the Town Commission, Harmer is recommending commissioners schedule a separate meeting on Feb. 28 to consider Verizon’s proposal.

Schneier said P&Z Chair David Green is in support of the proposal.

“I had a conversation with David Green (on Dec. 5),” Schneier said. “When I told him I was going to make this suggestion today, and he was in favor.

“In fact, he said he thought it was a good idea and appropriate.”

It was Green’s suggestion on Nov. 16 to continue the public hearing with Verizon.

“I thought it was more appropriate for the Town Commission to make a decision on the actual location of where the small cell towers were going to be located because it’s not just a land-use decision,” Green said. “(There are) other policy issues.”

Green said the Town Commission also has more “history” and interaction with the issue given its connection with the town’s undergrounding project.

“We’ll still play a role because we will make a recommendation to them and they’ll have the benefit of our input,” Green said.

Green said he wasn’t sure how the Town Commission’s plan would go over with his fellow P&Z Board members.

Several north-end residents spoke at the meeting to voice their opinions about the specific placement and aesthetics of the nine proposed poles.

At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop —who was a longtime member of the P&Z Board before joining the Town Commission in March 2020 — said she’s also heard from north-end residents.

“I was at the (Nov. 16) P&Z meeting and people were surprised on an issue and any issue that we as elected officials are not making a final decision,” Bishop said. “We, as elected officials for the town, are not the ones making those final decisions, and we’re surprised that such critical and important issues were left at the sole discretion of a group of appointed officials.

“I found that rather interesting.”

Schneier said there are issues where the P&Z Board and the Zoning Board of Adjustment do have final authority, which are subject to appeal in the courts.

“They almost all deal with specific property issues, so what should be done on this variance?” Schneier said. “What should be done on that site plan?